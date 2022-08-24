Dark night descending: Four Waverly grads open Batman-themed bar in Haymarket

LINCOLN – When Mike Bretta first visited the dungeon-like space for rent in Lincoln’s Haymarket, it reminded him of something out of a comic book.

Stairs descended between a women’s clothing boutique and an ice cream shop, stopping at a hollow metal door with a tiny window to peer inside. The room was dark and dreary, and fat, white pillars supported the ceiling. Once inside, one wouldn’t know whether the sun was still shining.

It was kind of like a New York subway station, Bretta said. And kind of like the Batcave. The perfect spot to open a bar indebted to the DC hero.

Bretta also owns Toys From The Past, a vintage toy store selling hundreds of old action figures and superhero collectibles. So when Bretta and his business partners met in the basement bar to brainstorm possible themes, it was no surprise that the conversation derailed into fantasies of giving the bar the feel of one that the Penguin might frequent.

“It originally was going to be partly New York subway-themed with a little bit of Batman, and we just ended up gearing it more toward Batman,” Bretta said.

Fast forward to the Aug. 4 grand opening celebration, and the bar, named Gotham at Haymarket, is like a shrine to the Dark Knight and his numerous rivals, with room to fill in with more memorabilia.

At the bottom of the stairs, a patron would look left and see Batman painted on one pillar. Look right, and they would see the Joker’s teeth grinning at them. Toward the back is a mural of a nighttime city skyline with the Bat Signal plastered against the clouds. Next on the list of aesthetic additions, Bretta said, is a seven-foot replica of Batman himself that has been on backorder for a year and a half. It’s supposed to ship later this month.

“We just wanted something that was a little different, something that kind of appealed to the younger crowd but still appealed to the older crowd,” Bretta said. “Batman has been around since ’66. If you haven’t heard of Batman, then you’re just not getting out there.”

Bretta’s Toys From The Past has expanded to three Lincoln locations in the past few years, and he co-owns the ’80s-themed Scoops ice cream shops, which first opened in 2020 and now has two locations. In 2022, a bar was next on his list.

“I get bored easily,” Bretta said.

So he made a call to his friend Jason Wasser, who graduated in 1990 with Bretta from Waverly High School.

“Jason told me to get a hold of him if I ever had something that was fun that I was looking for an investor on,” Bretta said.

He picked out Jared Ernst, a 1997 Waverly graduate, to run the bar. Bretta knew Ernst after he became a regular customer at Toys From The Past.

“He got furloughed from (BNSF) when COVID hit, and he became my right hand man at the toy store,” Bretta said. “He’d always wanted to run a bar or a restaurant. I just figured it would be fitting to throw him in there and let him run it.”

Then Ernst called up his brother, Alex “AJ” Ernst – a 2004 Waverly graduate – to see if he would invest in the new bar venture and round out the foursome of Waverly alumni. The Ernsts have another significant tie back to Waverly – their dad, Dan Ernst, was District 145’s superintendent from 1994 to 2007.

Jared Ernst said he doesn’t get back to Waverly often, but he said he sees his old friends from Waverly around, usually at kids’ sporting events. He hopes they stop by to pay him a visit at Gotham.

“I think they’d really be comfortable and really like it,” Ernst said. “We created it for everybody, but I’d definitely like the people in my hometown to be able to come down and see it and see what the four of us have been up to.”

Beyond its theme and the owners’ Waverly ties, other draws to Gotham might be its line of specialty drinks – like the Gotham Mist (Empress Gin, lemon lime soda and club soda) and the Mr. Freeze (blue raspberry vodka, lemonade, Sprite and cotton candy) – or its locally sourced paintings, like those covering the bathroom walls in a graffiti style.

Bretta said what he hopes the bar becomes known for most is as a gathering place for all, whether they’re into Batman and DC, or they’re more of a Marvel fan.

“Like I tell everybody, it’s an ‘everyone bar,’” Bretta said. “We’re not catering to any certain crowd. We’re not catering to the young. We’re not catering to the old. We’re catering to everybody.”

