WAHOO — Last August, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors signed a contract with Motorola to move ahead on a new 911 emergency radio system. And now, over six months later, the task at hand is to determine where the system’s radio towers will be located.

When the $10.8 million project was approved, plans were for six towers within the county to be used, as well as a smaller tower at the county’s dispatch center in Wahoo.

Three towers — in Prague, Cedar Bluffs and Ceresco — were already part of the county’s current radio system, while an OPPD tower north of Ashland was to be tapped, along with the KZKX tower near Valparaiso. A new, 300-foot tower was planned to be built in Wahoo at 15th and Hackberry streets.

Then, two towers in bordering counties — in North Bend and Elkhorn — would be used to harness connectivity to the Omaha Regional Interoperability Network (ORION), which Saunders County’s system is expected to join once completed.

Of the six towers that the county would need to build new or equip with the system’s infrastructure, three are looking like reliable options. Studies are ongoing to determine where certain towers should be located or if others should be erased from the project entirely.

Saunders County Emergency Manager Terry Miller appeared before the county board on Feb. 28 to give a biweekly update on the radio system’s progress. He said the availability of the Ceresco and Valparaiso towers are still up in the air, as the Valparaiso tower might not have the structural integrity to support additional radio equipment attachments.

The Ceresco tower, he said, is actually located in Lancaster County, and much of its coverage footprint encompasses Saunders County’s southern neighbor.

For those reasons, Motorola is studying whether the Ceresco and Valparaiso towers could be replaced by the construction of a new tower between and north of the two villages, which are about 11 miles apart.

“By reducing the six tower sites down to five, you take away that equipment cost that we were going to have on that sixth tower,” Miller said.

It would also mean one less tower for the county to maintain.

As for the proposed Wahoo tower at 15th and Hackberry streets, the location was rejected because of Wahoo’s city zoning regulations that do not allow towers of that size in residential areas.

The county board has been discussing potential alternative sites in recent months, and several landowners have been approached by the county to gauge interest in leasing their property for the construction of a new Wahoo-area tower. Miller also said a county-owned site west of town is being considered after it had been thought that the location would be in the flight path of the Wahoo Municipal Airport. Another site south of town is being considered as well.

Miller said structural analyses and studies will continue, but he said the county’s hired radio system consultant Rey Freeman and Motorola representatives hope to meet with the board in the coming weeks. County Board President David Lutton suggested a discussion be scheduled for the board’s March 14 meeting.

“We’re basically running from ground zero right now, trying to get the sites identified first, and then we’ll go on from there,” Miller said. “There’s options out there, we’re just trying to get the correct ones so that we have the best coverage in the county.”