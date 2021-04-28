County joins others in support of Second Amendment

Sukstorf said he was concerned about whether or not the county could lose federal funding by approving this resolution. Lutton wasn’t sure if it was an appropriate resolution.

“I have no intention of going against the Constitution of the United States but I don’t know that this is appropriate right now,” Lutton said.

Dobesh also said that the resolution does not include unenforceable terminology that had been used in resolutions passed in other counties in regards to making unjustifiable demands of the sheriff.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

District 7 Supervisor Frank Albrecht felt that the resolution should “absolutely” be on the agenda and he hopes that passing resolutions like this spread throughout the state and into other states.

“We’ve had enough attacks on our rights,” Albrecht said.

“It’s making a statement,” Karloff said.

Dobesh clarified that passing this resolution would be showing support as a county.

“The individual should have their own say so on that,” Sukstorf added.