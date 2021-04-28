County joins others in support of Second Amendment

WAHOO – As of April 20, 63 Nebraska counties have approved resolutions to express patronage toward the Second Amendment becoming 2A sanctuary counties, according to the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association.
After some debate, Saunders County joined two-thirds of the counties in the state in support of the Second Amendment. The Saunders County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution April 20 to support the second amendment with five board members voting in favor of the resolution, one member voting no and one member abstaining.
District 2 Supervisor Doris Karloff said the resolution was added to the agenda because she had received several calls from constituents. Other board members had also received calls, they said.
Both District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton and District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf questioned why the resolution was on the agenda and what the intention of the declaration was.
“I’m just wondering why it’s on our agenda and what we’re trying to do with this,” Lutton said.
Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said the resolution is the same article passed in Butler County and is expressing support for the Second Amendment.
Sukstorf said he was concerned about whether or not the county could lose federal funding by approving this resolution. Lutton wasn’t sure if it was an appropriate resolution.
“I have no intention of going against the Constitution of the United States but I don’t know that this is appropriate right now,” Lutton said.
Dobesh also said that the resolution does not include unenforceable terminology that had been used in resolutions passed in other counties in regards to making unjustifiable demands of the sheriff.
District 7 Supervisor Frank Albrecht felt that the resolution should “absolutely” be on the agenda and he hopes that passing resolutions like this spread throughout the state and into other states.
“We’ve had enough attacks on our rights,” Albrecht said.
“It’s making a statement,” Karloff said.
Dobesh clarified that passing this resolution would be showing support as a county.
“The individual should have their own say so on that,” Sukstorf added.
Albrecht made a motion to approve the resolution which was seconded by District 5 Supervisor John Smaus. Lutton said that his vote will have nothing to do with his personal support of the Second Amendment but what the county board should do. Sukstorf agreed and Karloff asked what Lutton objected to with the resolution.
“I don’t think we should be making resolutions for our citizens that say we support the Second Amendment of the constitution. I think that that is an individual right,” Lutton said. “This is not something we as a board of supervisors should take on.”
Sukstorf said that the resolution should be tabled “for lack of information.”
“We’re speaking for every citizen,” Sukstorf said.
In the vote, Karloff, District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig, Smaus, District 6 Supervisor Tom Hrdlicka and Albrecht voting in favor of the resolution. Lutton voted no and Sukstorf abstained. The motion carried.
On April 14, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation stating that the state of Nebraska will be designated as a Second Amendment sanctuary state following several counties who had already approved similar resolutions at the county board level.
There is also a legislative bill, LB 188, that was introduced Jan. 8 by District 33 Sen. Steve Halloran with the intention of preventing law enforcement from implementing any changes to federal restrictions on gun rights as well as adopting the Second Amendment Preservation Act.