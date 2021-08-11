County dispatch offers sit-alongs to introduce job

So far, the sit-alongs have been successful because applicants are more eager to apply, Frank said. The department has hired two new dispatchers since they began this program this summer, she added.

Stacy Kraus, who grew up in Wahoo, participated in a sit-along and said the activity helped her see what the office was like and how dispatchers worked with each other. After getting a tour of the facility and sitting in on a few calls, Kraus decided to apply and was hired.

She said her interest in the position came from previously working at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

“I just want to help people,” Kraus said. “Instead of having control over them.”

Kraus, who currently lives in Lincoln, started the job on Monday. She said she looks forward to learning the position and helping the community she grew up in.

Frank said the program has been beneficial for dispatch because it lets people decide if the job is for them or not instead of going through the whole hiring and training processes first and then figuring out they don’t like the job.