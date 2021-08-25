County board visits SMC 

After this discussion, the board went into executive session for about 35 minutes before returning to make a final decision. The supervisors ultimately approved each item but with certain stipulations.

For the decommissioning agreement, the board asked that security for the farm be adjusted to “no later than 10 years from the date the project receives commercial operation” and that Vice Chairperson and District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton would have the authorization to sign the agreement, according to the minutes. In this motion, the board also added a condition stating that “if the City of Yutan joins the project” Lutton would also sign the agreement including the city.

As for the landscape plan, the board stipulated that Community Energy needed to add LPNNRD trees to the boundaries of the properties to the west of the south cluster owned by Steve and Kody Karloff. The board also required that the vice chair will sign off subject to a “written agreement pertaining to the care and maintenance of said landscaping.”

The final vote for both items was 5-0 with Karloff excusing herself from this part of the meeting due to a conflict of interest. Karloff returned once the vote concluded.