County board visits SMC 

WAHOO – The surroundings for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting were a lot different from a normal meeting last week.
Sitting in the cafe at Saunders Medical Center, the county board held their regular weekly meeting Aug. 17 accompanied by a table full of kolaches, parfaits and other breakfast treats and a tour of the hospital.
The county board has been welcoming SMC representatives to their meetings at the Saunders County Courthouse in Wahoo each quarter, but this time the supervisors came to the hospital and heard the quarterly report from SMC’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Chase Manstedt.
Manstedt provided an update on the hospital’s financials, including how they fared this previous fiscal year with a pandemic looming over as well as how they compared to other hospitals like them.
Following the update on SMC’s finances and activities, the county board began their tour of the different departments within the hospital. SMC’s Chief Executive Officer Julie Rezac led the tour stopping through the hospital’s long term care facility, surgery, imaging department and other areas of the facility.
The tour lasted almost exactly an hour with District 2 Supervisor and Chairperson Doris Karloff adjourning the meeting. Following adjournment, many of the supervisors enjoyed lunch.
Prior to the tour, the supervisors did consider a handful of agenda items including Community Energy’s solar farm decommissioning and landscape agreements.
On Aug. 3, the county board heard from Community Energy representatives Page Bolin and David Levy as they presented the road use and maintenance and decommissioning agreement and the landscape plan for the proposed solar farm south of Yutan.
The county board approved the road use and maintenance agreement on Aug. 3 contingent upon an increase the liability insurance plan from $1 million to $5 million and some minor language changes.
At the Aug. 17 meeting, the county board participated in a lengthy discussion with Bolin and Levy as well as Landscape Architect Todd Halunen about the landscape plan and decommissioning agreement.
Much of the discussion surrounded the landscape plan. In the Aug. 3 meeting, supervisors requested that Community Energy “beef up” the plan so that in 10 years the fence line around the three clusters would not be seen by passersby.
In the revised plan presented via Google Earth on Aug. 17, Bolin reported they added 287 more plants bringing the total of trees to over one thousand. These added trees would also include young trees purchased from the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District upon suggestion of District 7 Supervisor Frank Albrecht.
After this discussion, the board went into executive session for about 35 minutes before returning to make a final decision. The supervisors ultimately approved each item but with certain stipulations.
For the decommissioning agreement, the board asked that security for the farm be adjusted to “no later than 10 years from the date the project receives commercial operation” and that Vice Chairperson and District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton would have the authorization to sign the agreement, according to the minutes. In this motion, the board also added a condition stating that “if the City of Yutan joins the project” Lutton would also sign the agreement including the city.
As for the landscape plan, the board stipulated that Community Energy needed to add LPNNRD trees to the boundaries of the properties to the west of the south cluster owned by Steve and Kody Karloff. The board also required that the vice chair will sign off subject to a “written agreement pertaining to the care and maintenance of said landscaping.”
The final vote for both items was 5-0 with Karloff excusing herself from this part of the meeting due to a conflict of interest. Karloff returned once the vote concluded.
The county board also discussed the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget and upcoming budget hearing on Aug. 24. Information on the county’s budget will be in the upcoming edition of the Wahoo Newspaper.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.