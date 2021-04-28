County board hears presentation about $10 million 911 dispatch and radio system

“It’s not a question of if we need it, it’s a question of how to pay for it,” Stukenholtz said before the meeting.

In other business, the county board approved the removal of Article III, Section 3, Paragraph G from the Saunders County subdivision regulations which explains if an application is tabled by the commission, the applicant can then go to the next county board meeting to request a public hearing in front of their government body.

“If the planning commission postpones action and the applicant desires an immediate hearing before the county board, the applicant has the privilege of appearing before the county board at their next regularly scheduled meeting and request that a hearing date be set.”

This regulation contradicts Nebraska State Statute 23-114.01 (2) which states that the county board is unable to “hold its public meetings or take action on matters relat-ing to…subdivision development...until it has received the recommendations of the commission.”

The planning commission made the recommendation to remove this regulation on Jan. 4 and it has been waiting on approval since the county board tabled it Feb. 2.

“We’ve been tabling this for a while,” County Attorney Joe Dobesh said.