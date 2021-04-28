County board hears presentation about $10 million 911 dispatch and radio system

WAHOO – Imagine a four lane highway.
As drivers peacefully speed along, the road eventually dissipates into a one lane and the cars are suddenly stuck in heavily-congested traffic.
This is how Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz compares the level of radio traffic with the current system utilized by local law enforcement, fire departments, emergency services and 911 dispatch.
On April 20, the Saunders County Board of Supervisors heard a $10,429,048 proposal to replace the 14-year-old radio system.
The board heard from Stukenholtz, Chief Deputy Kyle Coughlin, members of local fire departments and Motorola Solutions representative Tony Kosiba about the necessity of a new radio system.
The proposal would include new handheld radios and an infrastructure update and, if approved, would take about 18 months to implement. New radios would cost $1,901,571 out of the about total $10.43 million and infrastructure updates would use about $8,527,477 of the total.
The project would construct a 300-foot tower at 15th and Hackberry streets and a 150-foot tower by the Law Enforcement Judicial Center. It would also include already-built towers in Cedar Bluffs, Ceresco and Prague, the KZKX tower located in southwest Saunders County and OPPD tower located in southeast Saunders County.
This level of handheld radio coverage would improve the county’s emergency services and law enforcement to about 95% coverage. Coughlin discussed issues and concerns with coverage they have experienced specifically in Valparaiso where the coverage is limited with the current system.
“Sometimes it’s a crapshoot,” Coughlin said.
He also estimated about 90% of the sheriff’s department’s radio no longer can get repaired because Motorola does not make the parts anymore.
Representatives from some of the local fire and rescue departments in attendance said they have already purchased new radios, but for them to work in the way they are intended, the infrastructure needs to be updated.
District 4 Supervisor Scott Sukstorf said he felt that some of the cost would need to be shared with the local entities that are a part of this plan, not just the county. Sukstorf, who has been on the county board for 20 years, can’t recall another
county project of this size.
“I don’t think we’ve had a project of this magnitude,” Sukstorf said.
District 1 Supervisor Dave Lutton said that the county would normally bond out a project like this.
Since it was just on the agenda for discussion, no decision was made during the meeting.
“It’s not a question of if we need it, it’s a question of how to pay for it,” Stukenholtz said before the meeting.
In other business, the county board approved the removal of Article III, Section 3, Paragraph G from the Saunders County subdivision regulations which explains if an application is tabled by the commission, the applicant can then go to the next county board meeting to request a public hearing in front of their government body.
“If the planning commission postpones action and the applicant desires an immediate hearing before the county board, the applicant has the privilege of appearing before the county board at their next regularly scheduled meeting and request that a hearing date be set.”
This regulation contradicts Nebraska State Statute 23-114.01 (2) which states that the county board is unable to “hold its public meetings or take action on matters relat-ing to…subdivision development...until it has received the recommendations of the commission.”
The planning commission made the recommendation to remove this regulation on Jan. 4 and it has been waiting on approval since the county board tabled it Feb. 2.
“We’ve been tabling this for a while,” County Attorney Joe Dobesh said.
The contradiction was made apparent after Whispering Ridge Estates attorney Jovan Lausterer of The Law Offices of Bromm, Lindahl, Freeman-Caddy and Lausterer made a request to the county board on Dec. 8 to have a public hearing in regards to the final plat for the controversial subdivision located outside of Leshara. The subdivision had been denied approval by the Saunders County Planning Commission during a meeting on Dec. 7.
Since then, the Whispering Ridge Estates final plat was approved on April 6 despite the recommendation to not approve the plat from the planning commission.
Dobesh said they have been looking into how other counties deal with something like this and other avenues. He ultimately recommended that the county should adopt this removal which the county board approved.