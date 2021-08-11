Construction wrapping up in time for new school year

The team will have their first home game on Sept. 10 against Elkhorn after two games on the road to start the season.

“We›ll wrap up here, hopefully pretty soon,” Worrell said. “We should be in really good shape for our team to get on it for their first football game.”

The Hamlow Elementary School beautification project cost slightly over $113,000 for the new irrigation system, landscaping done by Eagle Nursery and concrete work by Leifert Construction Company.

Worrell said this opportunity came to the district when Hamlow parent Kylie Fallick made a donation to enhance the front entrance of the school.

During a recent school board meeting on Aug. 3, Worrell made sure to thank Fallick and her family for their donation.

“It looks really nice and has brought a whole other level of professionalism,” Worrell said. “I just wanted to give a shout out more of anything of appreciation to Kylie and her family for the very generous donation.”