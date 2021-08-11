Construction wrapping up in time for new school year

WAVERLY – The Waverly High School stadium project wasn’t the only construction District 145 conducted this summer.
While the turf and field improvements were the biggest project on the district’s docket, Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell said the district also beautified Evelyn Hamlow Elementary School’s front entrance, did concrete work at Eagle Elementary School and completed various painting and updates to the buildings in the district.
The $2 million-plus stadium project started in April of this year, just after holding school the final track and field meet on April 9. Track and Field Head Coach Brian Benson was literally tearing off pieces of the 21-year-old track and handing it to seniors after the meet concluded.
The project was scheduled to be complete Monday, but Worrell said they still have some work to do including adding some final lettering to the turf and putting rubber and lines down on the track.
The rubber on the track and rubber infill on the field are made from Nebraska tires, Worrell said during the Aug. 3 board of education meeting. If it works out, the district could get a grant for funding from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (NDEQ) from using the recycled tires.
“There’s a possibility we could get some money back on that,” Worrell said.
The team will have their first home game on Sept. 10 against Elkhorn after two games on the road to start the season.
“We›ll wrap up here, hopefully pretty soon,” Worrell said. “We should be in really good shape for our team to get on it for their first football game.”
The Hamlow Elementary School beautification project cost slightly over $113,000 for the new irrigation system, landscaping done by Eagle Nursery and concrete work by Leifert Construction Company.
Worrell said this opportunity came to the district when Hamlow parent Kylie Fallick made a donation to enhance the front entrance of the school.
During a recent school board meeting on Aug. 3, Worrell made sure to thank Fallick and her family for their donation.
“It looks really nice and has brought a whole other level of professionalism,” Worrell said. “I just wanted to give a shout out more of anything of appreciation to Kylie and her family for the very generous donation.”
At the other elementary school in the district 11 miles away, Eagle Elementary also had some updates to the concrete stairs around the back of the school. The wall on the north side of the building meant to keep out dirt was also deteriorating and needed repair.
Throughout the district, buildings are getting painted and cleaned in preparation for school. At the high school, the stage floor in the auditorium is getting refurbished as well.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.