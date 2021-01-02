Colleges tackle admissions during COVID-19

Swanson said not having in-person classes or meetings with the resources he used to help him academically was a big factor for him when he decided not to come back to UNL this fall.

“I’m a very hands-on, in-person type of learner, and my brain just doesn’t work like that,” he said.

For now, Swanson will be taking a break from school until life during the pandemic calms down. He is not sure when he will be returning. But, he isn’t the only one who has changed his college plans due to the pandemic.

Hannah Hovendick of Lincoln also considered taking a year off from school before enrolling as a freshman. The day before check-in, she decided that despite the circumstances COVID had caused at universities, she didn’t want to wait a year before starting.

She, along with her parents, researched and decided that Masters University in California was the best option for her. Hovendick was especially drawn to Masters’ welcoming, Christ-centered environment.

She said that those characteristics have made her transition much easier and helped her to adjust to being away from home.