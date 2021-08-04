City gives nod to solar

The letter of intent is to Sol CES Projects, LLC, which will allow the utilities department to move ahead with the purchase of the project or a 30-year purchase power agreement, Hurst told the council. Under a purchase power agreement, Sol CES Projects will own and operate the solar power system, but the land will be leased.

The council also approved drafting a resolution statement to be sent by the city council to the Nebraska Department of Transportation regarding safety concerns at the intersection of Highway 77/109 near Lake Wanahoo. Two car accidents in less than a year claimed the lives of five local citizens there.

“What’s out there is just not working,” said Mayor Jerry Johnson.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell said they are looking for a specific response from NDOT about how they are planning to address the safety concerns there, and timelines for what they plan to do.

“We need to look at this because what’s out there is not a good design,” she added.

The next meeting of the Wahoo City Council will take place on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.