City gives nod to solar

WAHOO – The City of Wahoo is moving into the realm of renewable energy.
On July 27, the Wahoo City Council authorized the mayor to sign a letter of intent for a 2-megawatt solar plant on 10 acres on the east side of Wahoo.
The project was approved unanimously by the Wahoo Board of Public Works on July 21, according to Ryan Hurst, general manager for Wahoo Utilities, the city-owned utility department.
Hurst said Nebraska Public Power District, the entity from which Wahoo Utilities purchases electricity that is not generated by the local power plant, allows communities to use up to 10% or 2 megawatts of renewable power.
Hurst said the project will help Wahoo’s economic growth because potential businesses and residents are making decision based on local renewable energy resources.
“The economic development aspect of this project is probably the biggest driver,” he said.
The project is much different than the 80-megawatt solar farm planned south of Yutan that will cover about 500 acres. The area that is planned for the Wahoo solar project in a location that will not affect local residents, Hurst said, which was one of the controversial aspects of the Yutan project.
Wahoo Utilities is working out details of the project with property owners, Hurst said.
The letter of intent is to Sol CES Projects, LLC, which will allow the utilities department to move ahead with the purchase of the project or a 30-year purchase power agreement, Hurst told the council. Under a purchase power agreement, Sol CES Projects will own and operate the solar power system, but the land will be leased.
The council also approved drafting a resolution statement to be sent by the city council to the Nebraska Department of Transportation regarding safety concerns at the intersection of Highway 77/109 near Lake Wanahoo. Two car accidents in less than a year claimed the lives of five local citizens there.
“What’s out there is just not working,” said Mayor Jerry Johnson.
City Administrator Melissa Harrell said they are looking for a specific response from NDOT about how they are planning to address the safety concerns there, and timelines for what they plan to do.
“We need to look at this because what’s out there is not a good design,” she added.
The next meeting of the Wahoo City Council will take place on Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.