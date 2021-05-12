Chore turns into business for young girl

CERESCO – It all started as a chore.

Ceresco’s Monica Blank asked her 8-year-old daughter Peyton Blank to clear the family’s yard of the droppings created by their dog Tilly’s. While the task isn’t the most posh job, Peyton saw potential.

“I was like, ‘Mommy, I kind of like this,’ and I kind of want to earn some money,” Peyton said.

Peyton then made some signs and put them on display around town. A week later, the Ceresco Elementary School second grader had her first gig picking up poop at a home in Ceresco where Peyton was given her own pooper scooper.

Since she started her business in March, Peyton has had approximately seven satisfied clients and her own “Peyton’s Poop Picking” t-shirt uniform. Peyton currently doesn’t have any specific rates for her poop scooping business and lets clients choose how much to compensate her. Peyton has also scooped poop in Wahoo and is willing to travel to nearby towns.

Monica said the experience has taught her daughter a lot about time management.

“Learning to schedule like, hey, we have a lot going on this week but you still have a job that you’ve committed to,” Monica said.

