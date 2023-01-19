Chieftains take second at home invitational

YUTAN – In a close race at the top of the leaderboard, the Yutan boys wrestling team took second place with 113 points at the Yutan Invitational on Jan. 12. Only three points in front of the Chieftains was Crete with 116 points. Cedar Bluffs took eighth place with 18.

Coming in first place at 152 pounds was Jesse Kult. He received a bye in the first round and then pinned Ashton Sundling of Crete and Noah Worley of Lincoln Christian in a 1:26 and 0:27. In the title match, Kult earned a 5-1 decision against Kolton Gilmore of Arlington.

At 195 pound pounds, Derek Wacker was dominant in the first two rounds getting a bye and then pinning Dakota Tripp of Fort Calhoun in 0:59. Wacker kept the momentum going into the championship match where he picked up a 10-4 decision over Tucker Thomas of Johnson County Central.

Jett Arensberg went 3-0 with three pins on his way to getting first place at 170 pounds. The pins came in 1:03, 0:51 and 1:26 against Emmanuel Valdovinos of Crete, Isaac Schleicher of Lincoln Lutheran and Jackson Cooley of Lincoln Christian.

Taking second place at 132 pounds was Trev Arlt. The senior won a 12-6 and 5-2 decision against Luke Blocker of Lincoln Christian and Levi Boardman of Johnson County Central.

Arlt had a tough opponent in his title match taking on Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun, who is rated in the top five in Class B. He wasn’t able to get by him and ended up losing a 16-3 major decision.

Getting a bye in the first round at 126 pounds was Bryce Kolc. Next up for Kolc was Levi Lasher of Fort Calhoun who he defeated with a 6-4 decision. Kolc lost the first place match by a 10-2 major decision against Lesnier Gomez of Crete.

Finishing with a 3-1 record at 113 pounds was Janson Pilkington. He pinned Ethan VanderTop of Lincoln Lutheran and Marvin Rafael of Crete in 1:28 and 1:23 and won a 6-4 decision in sudden victory over Wyatt Clarke of Crete.

The second match against Clarke of Crete was the 100th win for Pilkington in his career.

Tyler Keiser also went 3-1, but due to where his loss came in the tournament he took third place at 145 pounds.

After falling in his first match by a 9-8 decision, Keiser pinned Truman Paulsen of Lincoln Christian in 2:19. He then picked up an 8-3 and 4-2 decision against Braiden Nichols of Johnson County Central and Aaron Duros of Fort Calhoun.

Taking fourth at 138 pounds was Max Egr. He won one match by pin in 1:42 against Gabriel Manjarrez of Crete.

For Cedar Bluffs, Dale Shaner took second place at 106 pounds. He pinned Trevin Huskey and Ezekiel Burki of Johnson County Central in 1:45 and 4:45 and then lost in sudden victory 3-1 against Emmett Cooley of Lincoln Christian.

Getting fifth place at 106 was Lucas Shaner. The freshman won his last match of the tournament by pin in 2:13 against Huskey of Johnson County Central.

This week Yutan had a home triangular at 5 p.m. on Jan. 19 and then travel to the Capital Conference Wrestling meet at Conestoga on Jan. 21.

The Wildcats will be competing at the Louisville Invite at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.