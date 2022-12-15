Chieftains take home 14th place overall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Against competition mostly from the state of Iowa, the Yutan girls wrestling team took home a 14th place finish with 57.5 points at the Sergeant Bluff Invite in Sioux City, Iowa on Dec. 5.

The top finisher for the Chieftains at the invite was Aubrie Pehrson who got first place at the 120 Gold weight class.

She pinned Saylee Malloy of Western Iowa, Belen Soto of MOC-Floyd Valley and Lilia Walding of Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 0:53, 0:58 and 1:04. In the title match, she controlled Molly Sek of Sioux City North from the start and earned a tech fall with a 19-3 decision.

Taking third place was Jordyn Campbell at 130 Gold. The freshman won her first two matches via pin in 0:48 and 1:02 against Norah Juhl of Spirit Lake Park and Corinne Parry of Sioux City East and then lost in the semifinal by pin to undefeated Tatum Shepherd of Ridge View in 1:16. She was able to bounce back from the defeat, by pinning Lea Gut of Missouri Valley in 2:50.

After going 2-3 at 110 Gold, Anna Rupp finished in eighth place. She first beat Katelyn Jones of Spencer with a major decision at 16-5 and then she pinned Angelina Anguiano of Okoboji/HMS with a pin in 0:54.

Nicole Wacker ended up not medaling at 120 Gold, but she did win a match by pinning Miah Hillman of Western Iowa in 5:52.

Five days later, Yutan headed to the Battle at the Point at West Point-Beemer. They took ninth place overall with 72 points scored.

Taking home first place finishes at 120 and 125 pounds were Aubrie Pehrson and Alexis Pehrson.

Aubrie Pehrson earned three pins in 0:40, 0:35 and 1:19 to reach the finals. In the title match, she got her fourth pin, this time over Lacy Lemburg of Lakeview in 1:04.

Alexis Pehrson also pinned her way to finals with wins in 0:28, 1:47 and 1:12. She was able to escape with a 6-2 decision against Madison Petersen of Crofton in the final match.

Getting fifth place at 130 pounds was Campbell. After losing her first match of the day she picked up pins in 3:26, 3:42, 0:40 and 1:58. In the fifth place match, she won a 6-2 decision over Briannah Kutschkau of Grand Island.

At the 120 pound junior varsity class, Wacker came in second place. She responded to losing her first match by pinning Jacey Hassler of Battle Creek and Jayan Sackville of Pierce in 0:59 and 2:38.

This week the Chieftains were at the Fairbury Invite at 4:00 p.m. and the Omaha Skutt Invite at 10 a.m. on Dec. 17.