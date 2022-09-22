Chieftains take first place at Logan View Tournament

YUTAN- For the second time on the season, the Class C-1 No. 9 Yutan volleyball team was able to win a tournament title when they took first at the Logan View Booster Club Invite on Sept. 17. The Chieftains won in straight sets in all their matches against Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Schuyler, and then Homer.

In the first match of the tournament, Yutan took on the host and fellow Capitol Conference opponent Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. After a slow start, the Chieftains stormed back to win 25-18 and 25-16.

Earning six kills, 12 digs, and one ace was Ellie Lloyd. Getting five kills and two blocks was Mylee Tichota, Gabi Tederman ended up with four kills and 15 digs, Zoie Nielsen had three kills and one block, and Maura Tichota got two kills.

Doing a little bit of everything was Amelia North with seven assists and one kill and McKenna Jones had two aces, 11 assists, two kills, and one block.

Next up on the docket for Yutan was Class B Schuyler. The Chieftains controlled the match from the start and knocked off the Warriors 25-17 and 25-15.

Leading Yutan with five kills, one block, and three aces was Maura Tichota. Jones earned 10 assists, one ace, one kill, and three digs and North had nine assists, one kill, and five digs.

Finishing with a team high seven kills to go along with six digs was Lloyd, Tederman had five kills and six digs, Mylee Tichota registered two kills and five digs, and Nielsen ended up with one kill.

In the last match of the day, Yutan was pushed by Homer. Just like they have done all year, the Chieftains were able to squeak out two close sets 25-22 and 25-20.

Filling up the stat box with five kills, eight digs, three aces, and three blocks was Mylee Tichota. Earning five kills, 10 digs, and two aces was Tederman, North had 10 assists, four digs, and two aces, Jones picked up seven assists, eight digs, and one block, and Lloyd had two kills, 17 digs, and one ace.

Maura Tichota got four kills and four digs and Nielsen had three kills and six digs.

Earlier in the week, Yutan held a home triangular with East Butler and Raymond Central on Sept. 13. It was a good day for the Chieftains, as they swept both the Tigers and the Mustangs in straight sets.

In the first match against East Butler, Yutan grabbed early leads in both sets and never looked back as they took down the Tigers 25-18 and then 25-13.

Maura Tichota led the team with eight kills, three aces, three assists, two block shots, and three digs. Not far behind her was her sister Mylee Tichota with five kills, one ace, one block, and 13 digs.

Earning four kills, four aces, and seven digs was Tederman, Jones came up with three kills, one ace, 10 assists, and two digs, Lloyd had two kills and 11 digs, North ended up with one kill, one ace, 11 assists, and two digs, and Nielsen finished with one kill, one block, and two digs.

Next up on the docket was a matchup with conference foe Raymond Central. The Mustangs hung right with the Chieftains, but in the end, it was Yutan who pulled out the win 25-21 and 25-20.

Picking up five kills and 12 digs was Tederman, while Maura Tichota had five kills, two aces, and three digs, and Lloyd came up with five kills and five digs. Neilsen ended the night with three kills, one block, and three digs, Mylee Tichota had two kills, one block, and four digs, and North came up with two kills, seven assists, and one dig.

Also doing a good job in the back row for the Chieftains in the match was Jones who had 13 assists and three digs.

Yutan was at home again when they matched up with Arlington on Sept. 15. The Chieftains kept their straight set win streak alive as they took down the Eagles 25-16, 25-14, and then 25-11.

Coming up strong at the net was Maura Tichota who picked up eight kills, two aces, and four digs. Getting seven kills, one ace, and three digs was Tederman, Mylee Tichota finished with six kills, and eight digs, Jones ended up with five kills, one ace, four assists, and three digs, and Lloyd picked up five kills and eight digs.

North earned one kill, one ace, 24 assists, and three digs and Nielsen had one kill and three digs.

This week Yutan had a home match against Class C-1 No. 7 Douglas County West on Sept. 20. The Falcons came into the match with an 11-2 record with their only losses coming to Class B No. 5 York and Class C-2 No. 2 Fremont Bergan.