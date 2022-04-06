Chieftains take first at home relay meet

YUTAN- It was another victorious day for the Yutan boys and girls track teams at their home Yutan Relays meet on March 29. The Chieftain boys took first place with 104 points and the girls won with 92 points scored.

Pacing the Yutan girls with first place finishes in the field events were Maura Tichota, Ellie Lloyd, and Haley Kube.

Tichota took first in the shot put with a throw of 35-06.75. Taking seventh place for the Chieftains was Ellie Lloyd with a toss of 30-08 and Heidi Krajicek got 12th with a mark of 29-02.25.

In the discus, Lloyd was the only participant to break 100 feet with a throw of 120-05. Zoie Nielsen got fourth place with a toss of 90-05 and Maura Tichota was right behind her in fifth with a heave of 90-04.

Three different Yutan girls were able to medal in the pole vault competition. Kube and Gabi Tederman took first and third place by getting over 8-00. Finishing in fifth place was Bella Tederman who cleared 7-00.

On the track, the Chieftains started off by winning the 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays. The team of Heidi Krajicek, Lloyd, Christina Kerkman, and Ella Watts ran a 54.52 in the 4x100 and Heidi Krajicek, Kerkman, Maura Tichota, and Watts ran a 1:57.35 in the 4x200.

The final win on the track for the Yutan girls came in the 4x400 meter relay. McKenna Jones, Kube, Josoff, and Kerkman ran a 4:27.15.

Finishing with a personal best jump of 5-10 and winning the high jump for the Yutan boys was Jett Arensberg. Christian Perry took eighth place by clearing 5-02 and Seth Janecek got 11th place by going 5-00.

Similar to the girl’s pole vault competition, the top of the leader border was dominated by the Chieftains. Jesse Kult won by clearing 9-06 and Max Egr, Joey Benjamin, and Grayson Cogdill all got over 9-00 to get second place.

In the discus, Derek Wacker finished in first place for the second week in a row, this time with a throw of 136-07. Taking eighth place was Josh Fisher with a toss of 100-00 and Ethan Pehrson took ninth place by coming up with a mark of 99-08.

The 4x400 meter relay team of Nash Braymen, Isaac Kult, Wacker, and Josh Jessen won by over five seconds in a time of 3:42.18. Taking fifth place was Carter Tichota, Nolan Timm, Grayson Cogdill, and Lucas Bussing clocking a 3:54.43.

In the hurdle shuttle relay, the team from Yutan was able to come out victorious in a tight finish. They held off Elmwood-Murdock by two tenths of a second and won with a time of 43.45.

The Yutan track teams will next be competing at the DC West Invite on April 7. The rest of the results from the Yutan Relays can be found below.

Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 3. Yutan (Zach Krajicek, Joey Benjamin, Michael James, and Jason Neukirk) 1:43.54, 7. Yutan (Trevin Arlt, Lucas Petersen, Cole Smith, and Connor Engel) 1:47.73, 8. Yutan (Max Egr, Drew Krajicek, Owen Egr, and Cole Beutler) 1:56.36; Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 6. (Loganne Brata, Kaitlyn Bisaillon, Kendyl Egr, and Gabi Tederman) 13:23.39; Boys 4x200 Meter Relay: 3. Yutan (Zach Krajicek, Joey Benjamin, Michael James, Jason Neukirk) 1:43.54, 7. Yutan (Trevin Arlt, Lucas Peterson, Cole Smith, and Connor Engel) 1:47.73, 8. Yutan (Max Egr, Drew Krajicek, Owen Egr, and Cole Beutler) 1:56.36; Girls Distance Medley: 2. Yutan (Haley Kube, Zoie Nielsen, Alyssa Husing, and Gabi Tederman) 4:59.11; Boys Distance Medley: 2. Yutan (Nash Braymen, Derek Wacker, Josh Jessen, Carter Tichota) 3:59.91, 7. Yutan (Grayson Cogdill, Lucas Bussing, Jason Neukirk, and Seth Janecek) 4:26; Girls Hurdle Shuttle Relay: 4. Yutan 44.72; Boys 800 Sprint Relay: 2. Yutan (Jett Arensberg, Zach Krajicek, Joey Benjamin, and Nolan Timm) 1:47.55, 5. (Michael James, Trevin Arlt, Connor Engel, and Conor McAllister) 1:52.20; Boys Distance Medley: 2. Yutan (Isaac Kult, Derek Wacker, Nash Braymen, and Carter Tichota) 12:08.43; Girls Hurdle Shuttle Relay: 2. Yutan (Haley Kube, Zoie Nielsen, Alyssa Husing, and Gabi Tederman) 4:59.11; Boys Long Jump: 5. Michael James 19-03.50, 11. Nash Braymen 17-10.50, 16. Cole Smith 16-01; Girls High Jump: 4. McKenna Jones 4-06, 6. Janel Bussing 4-04; Boys Shot Put: 2. Drake Trent 40-02.25, 7. Gavin Kube 36-04, 11. Will Peterson 33-08, 16. Max Peterson 31-11; Girls Long Jump: 6. Alyssa Husing 13-03.75, 9. Ella Watts 13-01.50, 10. Laycee Josoff 13-00; Boys Triple Jump: 8. Cole Smith 34-09.25, 14. Trevin Arlt 30-01.75.