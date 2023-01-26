Chieftains take down Palmyra after loss to Jays

PALMYRA – The Yutan boys basketball team took down Palmyra 56-49 at home on Jan. 20. A big key in the win was a solid second and third quarter by the Chieftains.

Things did not start off the way Yutan was hoping with only nine points in the first quarter. On the other end, the Panthers put up 15 points.

The Chieftains went to work getting back in the game with 20 points in the second. What was a six-point deficit at the end of the first was now a 29-25 lead for Yutan at halftime.

During the third and four quarters, the Chieftains continued to build on their advantage with 10 and then 17 points. This led to them winning by seven points in the end.

Yutan made eight threes and shot 40% from behind the arc in the contest. They also had 16 points in the paint and 34 rebounds.

Pumping out 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists was Nolan Timm. Carson Jurey was also in double figures with 10 points and Maddox Wentworth finished with six.

Earlier in the week, the Class C-1 No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team knocked off Yutan 49-27 in a Capitol Conference matchup in Yutan on Jan. 17. A big factor in the win for the Bluejays was their 17-1 scoring surge in the second on the Chieftains.

Cade Bridges got the offense going for A-G in the early going with a fast break layup to make it 4-0. Later on, the Bluejays trailed 5-4 when Cougar Konzem hit a trey. AJ Arensberg tied the game back up for Yutan on the next possession with a layup.

Another three from Konzem and a layup in transition by Brooks Kissinger gave A-G a 14-10 lead at the end of the first.

In the second quarter, the Bluejays stepped up on the defensive end and only allowed the Chieftains to score one point. A Kissinger steal and layup helped A-G put up 17 points and go into the break with a 31-11 advantage.

Out of the half, Yutan tried to get back into a game. A 10-2 scoring run was capped off for the Chieftains with a three from Timm which cut the Bluejays lead to 33-22.

Bridges kept A-G’s offense afloat with a three and layup to make it 40-22 heading to the final frame.

A fantastic game for Bridges continued into the fourth when he came up with a steal and scored on a layup. Seven more points were put up by the Bluejays compared to five for Yutan in a 22 point victory for A-G.

Finishing with 11 steals were the Bluejays and the Chieftains had four. A-G also pulled down 28 boards compared to 15 for Yutan.

Drake Trent led the Chieftains with 13 points and two steals. Putting up nine points was Timm, AJ Arensburg had three and Maddox Wentworth scored two.

Yutan competed in the Capitol Conference Tournament this week. They played at home against Syracuse in the first round on Jan. 23.