Chieftains start state tourney with three wins

nedy. The inning ended with Yutan ahead by one, 6-5. Despite two errors and DCB runners on first and third, Yutan held on for the win.

Yutan struggled on the mound, using three pitchers in six innings. Jack Edwards started for the Chieftains and gave up four runs on four hits. Kennedy came in to relieve Edwards and notched three strikeouts in three innings. Daniell was tagged with the win after working one and one-third inning.

The Chieftains scored six points on four hits, evenly dispersed among four players – Stevens, Daniell, Kennedy and Isaac Kult.

Yutan started out with a resounding 10-2 win over Wisner-Pilger on Saturday that was sparked by six runs in the second inning.

Yutan struck first, scoring three in the bottom of the second. Two catcher’s interference calls on the W-P pitcher helped loaded the bases and pushed one run across, as did a walk. Petersen singled to second base to score Keiser. Daniell doubled on a fly ball to left, plating Jesse Kult.

Wisner-Pilger scored two runners on a line drive to left field in the top of the fourth to make the score 2-6. In their half of the inning, Yutan answered with four runs, including a tag-up by Petersen on a Kennedy fly to left field. Keiser’s double scored Daniell and Isaac Kult.