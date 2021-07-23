Chieftains start state tourney with three wins

PENDER – The Yutan Junior Legion baseball team started the Class C State Tournament in Pender in fine fashion this week with three wins, including a nail biter Monday night.
A walk-off single by Sam Petersen that scored Casey Stevens and Braxton Wentworth kept Yutan in the winner’s bracket Monday night as they faced Lincoln Christian.
Lincoln scored in the top of the first inning on a single to center field. Yutan took the lead in the bottom of the second with three runs. Derek Wacker got to second on a double into left field and advanced to third on a groundout by Gage Kennedy. Isaac Kult singled on a line drive and scored Wacker. Stevens hit a line drive to center to score Isaac Kult and Jesse Keiser and take a 3-1 lead.
Yutan added another run in the bottom of the third when Wacker scored on a passed ball. Petersen lined a triple to right field in the fourth to push Wentworth across the plate. A single by Wacker hit into center field scored Petersen, then Keegan Converse scored when Kennedy hit a line drive to left. Yutan plated two more runs in the inning before the final out.
Lincoln scored six in the top of the fifth to climb within two (7-9) and tied the game on a single to center field in the top of the sixth, followed by two more runs.
Yutan was held scoreless in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lincoln took a 12-9 lead on an error in the top of the seventh.
In their last at-bat, the Chieftains had two outs when Keiser scored on a line drive by Wentworth to bring Yutan within one point of tying the game. Petersen knocked a line drive into right field to score Stevens and Wentworth and give Yutan the win.
Stevens started on the mound for Yutan and had four strikeouts in two and one-third innings. He allowed three hits and one run. Caleb Daniell came in from the bullpen to pitch two and one-third innings. Wentworth and Frankie Hebenst-
reit each pitched one inning.
Wacker led the Chieftain’s at the plate hitting 3-for-four, including a double. Petersen had a triple, a single and three RBI. Wentworth and Keiser also had two hits each. Stevens, Daniell, Kennedy and Isaac Kult had one hit apiece.
After five scoreless innings, Yutan rallied to clinch a 6-5 victory over DCB in the second round of the state tournament, played on Sunday.
DCB struck first with two runs in the first inning, and added two more in the top of the third and a fifth run in the top of the sixth.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, things began to turn around for the Chieftains. Jesse Kult reached first on an error, and Stevens earned a walk. Wentworth bunted into a fielder’s choice, advancing Jesse Kult and Stevens. Daniell’s hit a line drive to left field that scored Jesse Kult and Stevens. Kennedy hit the ball into right field to push Wentworth and Converse over the plate. Isaac Kult hit a grounder into right field that scored Gage Ken-
nedy. The inning ended with Yutan ahead by one, 6-5. Despite two errors and DCB runners on first and third, Yutan held on for the win.
Yutan struggled on the mound, using three pitchers in six innings. Jack Edwards started for the Chieftains and gave up four runs on four hits. Kennedy came in to relieve Edwards and notched three strikeouts in three innings. Daniell was tagged with the win after working one and one-third inning.
The Chieftains scored six points on four hits, evenly dispersed among four players – Stevens, Daniell, Kennedy and Isaac Kult.
Yutan started out with a resounding 10-2 win over Wisner-Pilger on Saturday that was sparked by six runs in the second inning.
Yutan struck first, scoring three in the bottom of the second. Two catcher’s interference calls on the W-P pitcher helped loaded the bases and pushed one run across, as did a walk. Petersen singled to second base to score Keiser. Daniell doubled on a fly ball to left, plating Jesse Kult.
Wisner-Pilger scored two runners on a line drive to left field in the top of the fourth to make the score 2-6. In their half of the inning, Yutan answered with four runs, including a tag-up by Petersen on a Kennedy fly to left field. Keiser’s double scored Daniell and Isaac Kult.
Right-hander Stevens got the victory for Yutan. He allowed no runs on one hit in two and two-thirds innings while striking out four. Wentworth came out of the bullpen and pitched one and two-thirds innings. Kennedy finished things up for the Chieftains.
Daniell 2-for-3 at the plate including a double and three RBI. Wentworth, Petersen, Kennedy and Jesse Kult each had one hit. Keiser’s one hit was a double. Petersen had two stolen bases.
