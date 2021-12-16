Chieftains pick up two victories over Class B opponents

YUTAN- The Yutan Boys Wrestling Team made a huge statement in the early season with victories over Class B opponents Elkhorn North and Omaha Gross Catholic at a home triangular on Dec. 9. The Chieftains defeated the Wolves 50-24 and then the Cougars 54-21.
Against Elkhorn North, the dual started at the 182-pound weight class. Josh Jessen was able to pin Trey McDougald in 1:38 to give the Chieftains a 6-0 lead.
After losing at 195 and 113, Max Egr got Yutan back on track with a win at 120. Just like Jessen, he was able to pin Natalie Hecht in 0:24.
At 126 pounds, Bryce Kolc wasn’t able to pick up a pin for the Chieftains but he did still win. He picked up an 18-3 technical fall against Carter Reichenberg.
Following that win up with a pin was Trev Arlt at 132 pounds. It took him 2:43 to defeat Grey Jarzynka.
To end the dual Yutan had a string of four straight wins from 145 to 170. At 145 pounds Jesse Kult earned a slim 11-10 decision over Johnny Radicia, while Jet Arensberg pinned Dillon Drew in a 1:21 at 152, at 160 Jesse Keiser pinned Keller Cox in 0:59, and Drew Wacker pinned Ryan Kennedy in a 1:19 at 170.
Due to Omaha Gross having a smaller team, there were only five matches wrestled in the dual.
Earning wins for Yutan was Egr at 120 pounds and Arlt at 132 pounds. Both came by a pin, with Arlt’s occurring in 2:41 over Brayden Herring and Egr’s in 2:39 over Cooper Franks.
At the Osceola Invite on Dec. 11, the Chieftains secured their first plaque of the year by getting second place. They did this by edging out East Butler 145 to 134.
Yutan had no wrestlers that won, but Drew Krajicek at 106 pounds and Josh Jessen at 182 pounds got second place.
In his first match of the tournament, Krajicek pinned Koy Mentink of Cross County/Osceola in a 1:56 and then earned a 2-0 decision over Kale Glasshoff of East Butler in his next match. During round three he pinned Cannon Holley of Central Valley in 4:28 and did the same thing to Trenton Van Veldhuizen of East Butler in a 1:16.
The last match for Krajicek pitted him against an undefeated Hudson Urkoski of High Plains. Urkoski was able to pin Krajicek in 3:40.
Jessen had quick pins in 0:22, 0:39, and a 1:14 over Chase Thomas of Neiligh-Oakdale, Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge, and Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central to get to the finals.
It was a rematch from earlier in the day between Jessen and Belina for first. After getting pinned, Belina was able to figure Jessen out and won a 3-2 decision.
Taking third place for the Chieftains were Trev Arlt at 132 pounds and Joel Fisher at 195 pounds. Arlt beat Zack Hartl of Elkhorn Valley with a pin in 2:43 and Fisher pinned Cayden Burns of Central Valley to get third.
Finishing fourth were Max Egr at 120 pounds, Byce Kolc at 126 pounds, and Derek Wacker at 182 pounds, while Zack Krajicek at 160, Jesse Kult at 145, and Janson Pilkington at 113 got fifth. Tannen Honke at 138 pounds rounded out the scoring for Yutan by getting eighth.
Next week the Chieftains have two wrestling meets. They have a triangular at home on Dec. 16 and will be competing at the Logan View Invite on Dec. 18.