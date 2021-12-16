Chieftains pick up two victories over Class B opponents

Earning wins for Yutan was Egr at 120 pounds and Arlt at 132 pounds. Both came by a pin, with Arlt’s occurring in 2:41 over Brayden Herring and Egr’s in 2:39 over Cooper Franks.

At the Osceola Invite on Dec. 11, the Chieftains secured their first plaque of the year by getting second place. They did this by edging out East Butler 145 to 134.

Yutan had no wrestlers that won, but Drew Krajicek at 106 pounds and Josh Jessen at 182 pounds got second place.

In his first match of the tournament, Krajicek pinned Koy Mentink of Cross County/Osceola in a 1:56 and then earned a 2-0 decision over Kale Glasshoff of East Butler in his next match. During round three he pinned Cannon Holley of Central Valley in 4:28 and did the same thing to Trenton Van Veldhuizen of East Butler in a 1:16.

The last match for Krajicek pitted him against an undefeated Hudson Urkoski of High Plains. Urkoski was able to pin Krajicek in 3:40.

Jessen had quick pins in 0:22, 0:39, and a 1:14 over Chase Thomas of Neiligh-Oakdale, Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge, and Jackson Turner of Fillmore Central to get to the finals.