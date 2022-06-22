Chieftains knock off Chick-Fil-A with big fifth inning

LINCOLN- A four run fifth inning helped spur the Yutan juniors to a victory over the Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A junior team on the road on June 14. The Chieftains were outhit four to seven in the game, but they made them all count.

With one out in the top of the fifth inning, Mason Reed and Joey Benjamin both ended up getting on base with dropped third strikes by Chick-Fil-A. The next batter Braxton Wentworth singled to left scoring Reed and cutting Yutan’s deficit to 2-1.

Later in the inning, Keegan Converse was able to come up with a quality shot to center field that resulted in a triple that cleared the bases and put the Chieftains in front 3-2.

Converse bat wasn’t the only thing that was impressive about his performance. He would end up scoring Yutan’s fourth run on a passed ball by the catcher.

Leading the Chieftains with two hits and two RBIs in the win was Converse. Braxton Wentworth had one hit and drove in one run.

Austin Scheuler started the game for Yutan and pitched three innings with two earned runs given up and one strikeout. In relief, Braxton Wentworth picked up the win by going four innings with no runs given and one strikeout.