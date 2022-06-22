 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chieftains knock off Chick-Fil-A with big fifth inning

  • Updated
  • 0
American Legion

LINCOLN- A four run fifth inning helped spur the Yutan juniors to a victory over the Lincoln Lutheran Chick-Fil-A junior team on the road on June 14. The Chieftains were outhit four to seven in the game, but they made them all count.

With one out in the top of the fifth inning, Mason Reed and Joey Benjamin both ended up getting on base with dropped third strikes by Chick-Fil-A. The next batter Braxton Wentworth singled to left scoring Reed and cutting Yutan’s deficit to 2-1.

Later in the inning, Keegan Converse was able to come up with a quality shot to center field that resulted in a triple that cleared the bases and put the Chieftains in front 3-2.

Converse bat wasn’t the only thing that was impressive about his performance. He would end up scoring Yutan’s fourth run on a passed ball by the catcher.

Leading the Chieftains with two hits and two RBIs in the win was Converse. Braxton Wentworth had one hit and drove in one run.

People are also reading…

Austin Scheuler started the game for Yutan and pitched three innings with two earned runs given up and one strikeout. In relief, Braxton Wentworth picked up the win by going four innings with no runs given and one strikeout.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ashland city flag chosen

Ashland city flag chosen

ASHLAND – On June 14, otherwise known as Flag Day, the winner of the Ashland city flag contest was announced.

Lindahl, 50th

Lindahl, 50th

WAVERLY – The family of John and Eileen Lindahl of Waverly is requesting a card shower in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were m…