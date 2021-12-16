Chieftains gut out victory over Eagles on the road

ARLINGTON- The C-1 No. 9 Yutan Boys Basketball Team had to battle for four quarters at Arlington on Dec. 7. The Chieftains were able to build a sizeable lead, which ultimately allowed them to prevail 56-51.

Yutan took an early 8-0 lead when Sam Petersen scored on a layup. The Eagles were able to make a little bit of a comeback but still trailed 12-7 after one.

The Chieftains continued their hot shooting from deep in the second with a three from Jake Richmond, increasing the lead to 20-11. By the end of the quarter, both teams fought to a 16-16 draw, but it was Yutan who had a 28-23 halftime edge.

That five-point lead was increased to six in the third with a three from Nolan Timm. Yutan was able to score four more points than the Eagles in the quarter and had a 42-33 advantage heading to the final frame.

It was Arlington who had a better fourth outscoring the Chieftains by five, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.

The main reason for Yutan picking up the win was the job they did anticipating passes. They had 11 steals compared to five for the Eagles.

Arlington also turned the ball over 16 times which didn’t help their cause either.