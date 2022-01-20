Chieftains earn second first place finish in as many weeks

All of Jesse Kult’s wins for the Chieftains came in the first round via the pin. He lost his first-place match to Tristan Smith of Elkhorn Valley with a 6-4 decision.

Isaac Kult got a bye in the first two rounds and then won a 3-2 decision over Conner Neuhalfen of Battle Creek. A 3-2 decision against Lane Belina of Howells-Dodge got him to the finals where he was defeated by William Poppe of Crofton-Bloomfield with an 8-1 decision.

In round one, Josh Jessen would get a pin and then won a 10-1 major decision. He ended up getting injured at the 4:00 mark against Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge going for first.

Taking third place was Pilkington at 106 pounds with a 3-2 record. He won three matches with first period pins and then lost two matches by getting pinned in the first.

Max Egr at 120 pounds, Bryce Kolc at 120, Jett Arensburg at 152, and Nate Rupp at 152 all won at least one match.

Finishing at 2-2 and getting pins in the first and second round was Egr and Kolc went 3-1 and had two pins in the first and one in the second. Arensburg finished with a 12-6 decision and picked up a pin in the first period, while Rupp had one win by pin in 0:52 in round one.

Yutan competed at Weeping Water on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. They are at Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 22 for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.