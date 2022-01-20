Chieftains earn second first place finish in as many weeks

YUTAN- Winning is becoming a habit for the Yutan boys wrestling team as they won their second meet in a row at their home invite on Jan. 13. It didn’t come easy for the Chieftains, who had to edge out Fort Calhoun 123.5 to 121.5 to win the gold.
In total, Yutan had three first-place finishers at the meet. They were Jackson Pilkington at 106 pounds, Jett Arensberg at 152, and Josh Jessen at 170.
Pilkington pinned Ethan Vandertop of Lincoln Lutheran in 0:49, earned a 19-2 tech fall against Gage Nixon of Fort Calhoun, and then pinned Trey Hill of Arlington in a 1:34 in the title bout.
Both Arensburg and Jessen picked up pins in all their matches. It took Arensburg a 1:18, 0:53, and 1:28 to defeat Noah Worley of Lincoln Christian, Israel Sanchez of Arlington, and Jackson Cooley of Lincoln Christian, while Jessen defeated Cade Podany of Arlington in 0:42, Logan Lampe of Lincoln Lutheran in 0:43, and Grant Nixon of Fort Calhoun in a 1:34 via the pin.
Second place finishers were Drew Krajicek at 113 pounds, Trev Arlt at 132, and Josh Fisher at 195. Krajicek won one match with an 11-9 decision and both Arlt and Fisher pinned their ways to finals where they would lose to two solid wrestlers in Lance Olberding of Fort Calhoun (23-3) and Terry Trew of Johnson County Central (16-9) with a 9-0 major decision and a pin.
Bryce Kolc at 120 pounds and Jesse Kult at 138 both had solid days of competition as they went 3-1 and got third place. Winning his matches with a pin in 2:48, an 11-2 major decision, and a 7-3 decision was Kolc and Jesse Kult pinned his first and third opponents in 4:00 and 0:31 and then won a 5-2 decision in the third-place match.
The final two placers for Yutan at the invite were Tannen Honke who got fourth at 132 pounds and Max Egr who finished fifth at 126. Honke got pins in a 1:04 and 2:01 in his first and third matches and Egr picked up wins in his second and fourth matches with pins in 1:33 and 3:44.
Wrestling at the meet for Cedar Bluffs was Morgan Marten at 120 pounds and Lorenzo Pietrangelo at 152. Marten finished 0-2 and Pietrangelo had a 0-3 record.
At the Battle Creek Invite the Chieftains took third place out of 16 teams with 140 points. Yutan’s only champion was Arlt at 132 pounds.
After receiving two byes, Arlt pinned Alex Molina of Madison in 1:12 and won a 6-4 decision against Boston Reeves of Battle Creek. In the title match, he would pin Braeden Kleinschmit of Hartington Cedar Catholic in a 1:04.
Jesse and Isaac Kult at 138 and 145 pounds and Josh Jessen at 170 finished in second place.
All of Jesse Kult’s wins for the Chieftains came in the first round via the pin. He lost his first-place match to Tristan Smith of Elkhorn Valley with a 6-4 decision.
Isaac Kult got a bye in the first two rounds and then won a 3-2 decision over Conner Neuhalfen of Battle Creek. A 3-2 decision against Lane Belina of Howells-Dodge got him to the finals where he was defeated by William Poppe of Crofton-Bloomfield with an 8-1 decision.
In round one, Josh Jessen would get a pin and then won a 10-1 major decision. He ended up getting injured at the 4:00 mark against Levi Belina of Howells-Dodge going for first.
Taking third place was Pilkington at 106 pounds with a 3-2 record. He won three matches with first period pins and then lost two matches by getting pinned in the first.
Max Egr at 120 pounds, Bryce Kolc at 120, Jett Arensburg at 152, and Nate Rupp at 152 all won at least one match.
Finishing at 2-2 and getting pins in the first and second round was Egr and Kolc went 3-1 and had two pins in the first and one in the second. Arensburg finished with a 12-6 decision and picked up a pin in the first period, while Rupp had one win by pin in 0:52 in round one.
Yutan competed at Weeping Water on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. They are at Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 22 for the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.