Chieftains dominate against Mustangs at home

Yutan- A dominant start by the Class C-1 No. 10 Yutan boys basketball team resulted in an easy 56-37 win heading into Christmas Break against Raymond Central on Dec. 21. The Chieftains were dominant on the boards outrebounding the Mustangs 34 to 24 and were able to score in transition.

“We’re trying to harp on all the little things that we think will help us be a good team and rebounding and going and attacking are two of them,” Yutan head coach Jesse Gardner said. “When we accomplish those things good things will happen.”

Yutan opened up the game on a 5-0 run. It was thanks to a layup by Ben Denly and a three knocked down by Braxton Wentworth.

The Mustangs were able to rally from the early hole and took a 7-6 lead. A corner bucket by Eli White put Raymond Central up 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.

There was no time wasted by the Chieftains in the second tying the game up with a three made by Jake Richmond. This helped spark a 16-0 run by Yutan and put them ahead 22-9.

Trimming the deficit back down to 11 points at 26-17 by half were the Mustangs with a three from Andrew Otto and a jumper by Eli White.