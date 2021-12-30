Chieftains dominate against Mustangs at home

Yutan- A dominant start by the Class C-1 No. 10 Yutan boys basketball team resulted in an easy 56-37 win heading into Christmas Break against Raymond Central on Dec. 21. The Chieftains were dominant on the boards outrebounding the Mustangs 34 to 24 and were able to score in transition.
“We’re trying to harp on all the little things that we think will help us be a good team and rebounding and going and attacking are two of them,” Yutan head coach Jesse Gardner said. “When we accomplish those things good things will happen.”
Yutan opened up the game on a 5-0 run. It was thanks to a layup by Ben Denly and a three knocked down by Braxton Wentworth.
The Mustangs were able to rally from the early hole and took a 7-6 lead. A corner bucket by Eli White put Raymond Central up 9-6 at the end of the first quarter.
There was no time wasted by the Chieftains in the second tying the game up with a three made by Jake Richmond. This helped spark a 16-0 run by Yutan and put them ahead 22-9.
Trimming the deficit back down to 11 points at 26-17 by half were the Mustangs with a three from Andrew Otto and a jumper by Eli White.
Pushing the lead back out to 12 points in the third for the Chieftains was Drake Trent with a layup. Carter Tichota made two free-throws that increased the lead to 40-26 leading up to the final frame.
In the fourth quarter, Richmond hit two three’s relatively close together increasing Yutan’s lead to 48-30. Later on, the score remained at eighteen points with a layup by Eli White.
The attack for the Chieftains against Raymond Central was very balanced throughout. On the night eight different players scored.
“That’s huge because the more depth we can have and the more people we can rely on the better team we will be and the harder it will be to guard us.”
Leading the team with 17 points was Richmond and Tichota was also in double figures with 13 points. Dropping in eight points was Trent, both Nolan Timm and Braxton Wentworth had five points, Denly scored four points, and Sam Petersen and Gage Kennedy had two points.
Leading the Mustangs with 13 points was Eli White. Fredrickson scored 12 points, Andrew Otto had five points, Josh Masek ended up with four points, and Tate Roubal had three points.
Raymond Central’s next game is against Conestoga in the first round of the Weeping Water holiday tournament on Dec. 28. The Chieftains will be back in action at Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo on Dec. 30.