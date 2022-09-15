Chieftains come up short against tough Trojan squad

YUTAN- The Yutan football team came up against one of their tougher opponents on the season when they played Class C-2 No. 3 Hartington Cedar Catholic at home on Sept. 9. In the end, the experience of the senior heavy Trojan squad was too much as they went on to beat the Chieftains 35-6.

“We played well, but lost the field position battle by a lot,” Yutan Head Coach Dan Krajicek said. “We had two turnovers inside our own 15 yard line and had two more in the red zone. We moved the ball very well between the 20s, but we had some broken coverages on defense and missed assignments that led to the lopsided score. Statistically, we were very close.”

Out of the gate, it was Hartington Cedar Catholic who scored both touchdowns in the first quarter. The first one was on a two yard run and the second came on a 20 yard pass to give the Trojans a 14-0 advantage.

In the second quarter, Yutan got their only touchdown of the contest on a 46 yard pass from Braxton Wentworth to Jett Arensberg.

Heading into halftime, the Chieftains were still in the contest only trailing 14-6.

Hartington Cedar Catholic would change that narrative in the second half, striking for three touchdowns.

The Trojans only touchdown of the third quarter came on a 20 yard run. They then scored on a pair of one yard runs in the fourth as they extended their advantage out to 29 points over Yutan.

Completing five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in the loss was Braxton Wentworth. Picking up two catches for 54 yards was Jett Arensburg, AJ Arensburg had one catch for 17 yards, and Zach Krajicek picked up two catches for three yards.

Gaining 50 yards on 11 rushes was Braxton Wentworth. Cole Smith carried the ball 13 times for 48 yards, Zach Krajicek picked up 41 yards on nine rushing attempts, and Max Egr had 15 yards on three carries.

Leading the defense was Zach Krajicek with seven tackles and one interception. Earning 10 tackles was Drake Trent, Braxton Wentworth and Jett Arensburg had six tackles, Jesse Kult came up with five tackles, Jude Elgert earned four tackles, and AJ Arensburg picked up three tackles and had one interception.

This week the Chieftains play at North Bend Central at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. The Tigers won their last game 28-18 at Milford.