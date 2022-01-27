Chieftains claim second place at Capitol Conference Invite

ASHLAND- On the wrestling mat, the Yutan wrestling team proved why they are one of the best teams in their conference at the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 22 at Ashland-Greenwood High School. The Chieftains took home second place with 143.5 points, only finishing behind Raymond Central.

Janson Pilkington led the Chieftains with a first-place finish at 106 pounds. He got a 21-6 tech fall against Gage Nixon of Fort Calhoun and then pinned Sophia Shultz of Raymond Central in a 1:01 in the first-place match.

Three Yutan wrestlers ended up in the Runner-Up position in the conference. They were Bryce Kolc at 120 pounds, Jesse Keiser at 160, and Josh Jessen at 170.

Kolc beat Levi Lasher of Fort Calhoun with a pin in 3:05 and then lost to Jace Boebel of Syracuse by a score of 17-0 with a tech fall.

Pinning Quincy Trent of Louisville and Treyton Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood in 0:36 and 2:11 was Keiser. He ended up getting pinned in the final by Tie Hollandsworth of Raymond Central in 4:31.