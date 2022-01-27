Chieftains claim second place at Capitol Conference Invite

ASHLAND- On the wrestling mat, the Yutan wrestling team proved why they are one of the best teams in their conference at the Capitol Conference Tournament on Jan. 22 at Ashland-Greenwood High School. The Chieftains took home second place with 143.5 points, only finishing behind Raymond Central.
Janson Pilkington led the Chieftains with a first-place finish at 106 pounds. He got a 21-6 tech fall against Gage Nixon of Fort Calhoun and then pinned Sophia Shultz of Raymond Central in a 1:01 in the first-place match.
Three Yutan wrestlers ended up in the Runner-Up position in the conference. They were Bryce Kolc at 120 pounds, Jesse Keiser at 160, and Josh Jessen at 170.
Kolc beat Levi Lasher of Fort Calhoun with a pin in 3:05 and then lost to Jace Boebel of Syracuse by a score of 17-0 with a tech fall.
Pinning Quincy Trent of Louisville and Treyton Tweton of Ashland-Greenwood in 0:36 and 2:11 was Keiser. He ended up getting pinned in the final by Tie Hollandsworth of Raymond Central in 4:31.
It only took Jessen 1:03 to pin his first opponent Reed Toelle of Louisville. He followed that up with a 7-1 decision victory over Grant Nixon of Fort Calhoun and then lost a 5-2 decision to Conner Kreikemeier of Raymond Central.
Finishing in third place for the Chieftains were Trev Arlt at 126 pounds, Isaac Kult at 145, and Derek Wacker at 182.
Arlt had quick pins in 5:18, 1:40, and 1:45 against Nicholas McCaul of Louisville, Brock Skeahan of Raymond Central, and Austyn Cote of Ashland-Greenwood. Earning pins in 4:56, 5:24, and 1:24 was Isaac Kult and then he picked up a 5-0 decision against Tucker Maxson of Raymond Central.
After losing his match to Logan Jelinek of Raymond Central, Wacker got a pin in 2:27 against Shon Cote of Ashland-Greenwood and then won by a medical forfeit in the third-place match.
Just like the second-place finishers, there were three fourth-place medalists for the Chieftains. These wrestlers included Drew Krajicek at 113 pounds, Jesse Kult at 138, and Jett Arensberg at 152.
Drew Krajicek ended up with a 1-2 mark at 113 pounds. His only win was a 9-2 decision against Brandon Ott of Ashland-Greenwood.
Winning a 7-3 decision against Peyton Lincoln of Fort Calhoun and pinning Collin Dufault of Conestoga was Jesse Kult.
Arensberg lost twice to Ty Beetison of Ashland-Greenwood but rebounded to beat Tiran Cox of Syracuse by medical forfeit and then pinned Lucas Anderson of Conestoga in 0:27.
Yutan pushed their dual record to 6-0 on the year by defeating Weeping Water on the road 66-18 on Jan. 20. The Chieftains won all eight matches wrestled in the dual.
All victories came by pin in 3:08, 1:12, 0:56, 0:50, 1:26, 3:49, 0:42, and 0:45 by Pilkington at 106 pounds, Drew Krajicek at 113, Bryce Kolc at 120, Tannen Honke at 126, Arlt at 132, Jesse Kult at 138, Isaac Kult at 145, Arensburg at 152, and Jessen at 170 pounds.
The Chieftains are at the Douglas County West Dual Tournament on Jan. 29.
If the Chieftains perform well, they could possibly make the Class C Dual State Tournament in Kearney on Feb. 5. Currently, Yutan is eleventh in the power points, and only the top eight schools in Class C qualify.