Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation receives NAHTF award

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is proud to announce the recipients of approximately $12.8 million in awards under the 2021 annual cycle of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF).

The NAHTF was established in 1996 as a financial resource to help communities tackle local housing needs. The presence of quality housing that is available to citizens and families at all income levels is an important ingredient for growth, local vitality, economic opportunity and quality of life.

Available to units of local units of government, public housing authorities, community action agencies, nonprofit organizations and for-profits working in conjunction with one of these entities, NAHTF dollars can be applied to support an array of housing-related projects. Building new units, rehabilitating the existing housing stock and supporting first-time homebuyers through down payment assistance are all examples of how the NAHTF can be harnessed to pursue housing goals.