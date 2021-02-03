Cavs second after improbable run

GRAND ISLAND – The Bishop Neumann girls basketball team remained on their midseason roll with a 68-42 victory over Aquinas Catholic in a first round conference tournament game played at Bishop Neumann High School on Jan. 27.
The 68 points was a season-high for the Cavaliers who moved to 6-9 with their fourth win in their last five contests.
The Neumann offense is putting up 58 points a game during their recent five-game stretch.
Neumann scored 38 points in the first half against the Monarchs and shot 60 percent from the field.
The Cavaliers shot 53 percent for the game and sank seven 3-pointers.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier poured in 22 points to lead the Cavaliers and missed just two of her 12 shots. She also led Neumann on the boards with seven.
Junior Lauren Thiele also scored in double-figures against the Monarchs, finishing with 12.
Sophomore guard Bailey Maly scored nine points and led the team with six assists.
Sophomore Kinslee Bosak and junior Mary Chvatal combined for 15 points and combined for 10 assists.
The win put the Cavaliers into a conference quarterfinal matchup with undefeated and top-ranked Grand Island Central Catholic on Jan. 28 in Grand Island.
The Cavaliers took control of the game starting in the second quarter and shocked the top team in Class C-1 by recording a dominant 52-28 victory.
Neumann trailed 11-7 after one quarter, but outscored the Crusaders 45-17 the rest of the way, including 14-0 in the third period.
The Cavalier defense put the clamps on the Crusaders, holding them to 22 percent shooting from the field.
Neumann shot 37 percent from the field and made just 4-of-23 from behind the 3-point line, but their effort on the defensive end of the floor made up for the errant shooting.
Jurgensmeier continued her strong play and led all scorers with 20 points and 13 rebounds while dominating on the interior.
Bosak also played extremely well against the Crusaders finishing with 11 points and five assists.
Thiele scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Freshman Paisley Douglas handed out a team-best six assists.
The win put the Cavaliers into the semifinals against arch-rival Columbus Scotus on Jan. 29.
The game with the Shamrocks, like it always is, was a battle until the end with the Cavaliers scoring the 48-42 win.
The teams combined for just 30 points in the first half and it was the Cavaliers taking a 17-13 lead into the locker room.
The Shamrocks outscored the Cavaliers 15-10 in the third quarter and Neumann found themselves down 28-27.
Neumann scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to rally for the semifinal victory.
Bosak played her best game in Cavalier uniform, finishing with a career-high 17 points while leading the Cavaliers to the big win. Bosak made 5-of-8 from the field and sank three key 3-pointers against the Shamrocks.
Jurgensmeier added 13 points and led Neumann with 10 rebounds.
Chvatal also added eight key points against Scotus.
Neumann converted on 17-of-23 from the line while the Rocks got there just 10 times and made just six.
The win put Neumann into the Centennial Conference finals at Omaha Concordia High School on Jan. 30 against the second-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawks.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, they got off to a slow start and trailed 35-7 at the half.
Neumann wasn’t able to recover and were defeated by a score of 49-28.
The loss dropped Neumann’s record to 8-10 on the year.
The Cavaliers shot just 25 percent from the field in the championship game and sank only three of their 15 3-point attempts.
Neumann was also outrebounded 40-18.
After averaging 22 points a game in her previous six games, Jurgensmeier was limited to just seven by the Bluejays.
Thiele added six more.
The Cavaliers played against Omaha Concordia High School in Omaha on Monday night in a game postponed from earlier in the season. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.