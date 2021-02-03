Cavs second after improbable run

The Cavaliers took control of the game starting in the second quarter and shocked the top team in Class C-1 by recording a dominant 52-28 victory.

Neumann trailed 11-7 after one quarter, but outscored the Crusaders 45-17 the rest of the way, including 14-0 in the third period.

The Cavalier defense put the clamps on the Crusaders, holding them to 22 percent shooting from the field.

Neumann shot 37 percent from the field and made just 4-of-23 from behind the 3-point line, but their effort on the defensive end of the floor made up for the errant shooting.

Jurgensmeier continued her strong play and led all scorers with 20 points and 13 rebounds while dominating on the interior.

Bosak also played extremely well against the Crusaders finishing with 11 points and five assists.

Thiele scored eight points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Freshman Paisley Douglas handed out a team-best six assists.

The win put the Cavaliers into the semifinals against arch-rival Columbus Scotus on Jan. 29.

The game with the Shamrocks, like it always is, was a battle until the end with the Cavaliers scoring the 48-42 win.