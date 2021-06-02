Cavs crowned Class C champs after improbable finish

The sudden-death playoff format had all five varsity players take to the course for the Shamrocks and Cavaliers. With the low four scores counting toward the team total.

Thiele struggled to a double-bogey on the 17th hole, but Sladky and Pentico each rolled in clutch par putts, steadying the Cavaliers in the final tense minutes.

Kenney also parred the playoff hole putting the Cavaliers in prime position to capture their first golf championship in school history.

Senior Griffin Ryan, new to the sport in 2021, continued to put the pressure on the Rocks by reaching the Par 5 17th green in three shots needing only a couple of putts to seal the deal for the Cavaliers.

The final Scotus player put two balls into the water and another rolled a 30-foot par putt 15-feet past the hole and the Cavalier celebration started to commence.

“We’d been playing so well the last month or so, I thought we had a pretty good chance of actually running away with this thing, but that’s why you play em’. Patrick asked afterward if I would have rather had the team run off and won this thing by 20, or if I preferred the ultimate finish. I told him no doubt the playoff was priceless and I couldn’t imagine a better ending,” said Sullivan.