Cavs crowned Class C champs after improbable finish

WAHOO – Things didn’t look good for the Bishop Neumann golf team after the opening day of the 2021 Nebraska Golf Championships.
The Cavaliers shot their worst team score (345) of the season on day one and trailed leader Columbus Scotus by 10 shots after play concluded on Wednesday afternoon.
“We played possibly our worst round of the year on day one. Lightning fast greens and challenging slopes made scoring difficult and birdies hard to come by, so we needed to adjust our thinking on day two and grind our way back into contention,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Pat Sullivan.
Junior Lauren Thiele led the Cavaliers on day one with an 82. Seniors Patrick Kenney and Boston Pentico shot 83 and 84 respectively on day one.
The Cavaliers actually slipped into fourth place for a brief time on day two before firmly establishing themselves in second-place behind Scotus late in the round.
The Par 4 18th hole proved to be a rough one for the Cavaliers on day two with Thiele, Kenney and Pentico all finishing with bogeys while sophomore Steven Sladky, who improved eight shots from day one to day two, finished with a double-bogey six.
“We knew Scotus would have to falter dramatically for us to have any shot,” Sullivan added.
The final two Shamrocks on the course both finished with triple-bogey 7’s on the 18th hole and miraculously the Cavaliers found themselves in a playoff for the state championship.
The sudden-death playoff format had all five varsity players take to the course for the Shamrocks and Cavaliers. With the low four scores counting toward the team total.
Thiele struggled to a double-bogey on the 17th hole, but Sladky and Pentico each rolled in clutch par putts, steadying the Cavaliers in the final tense minutes.
Kenney also parred the playoff hole putting the Cavaliers in prime position to capture their first golf championship in school history.
Senior Griffin Ryan, new to the sport in 2021, continued to put the pressure on the Rocks by reaching the Par 5 17th green in three shots needing only a couple of putts to seal the deal for the Cavaliers.
The final Scotus player put two balls into the water and another rolled a 30-foot par putt 15-feet past the hole and the Cavalier celebration started to commence.
“We’d been playing so well the last month or so, I thought we had a pretty good chance of actually running away with this thing, but that’s why you play em’. Patrick asked afterward if I would have rather had the team run off and won this thing by 20, or if I preferred the ultimate finish. I told him no doubt the playoff was priceless and I couldn’t imagine a better ending,” said Sullivan.
Thiele finished in a tie for seventh with a two-day total of 163 while Pentico finished in tenth alone with a 164.