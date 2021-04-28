Cavs compete in Papillion

BENNINGTON – Bishop Neumann boys track and field coach Tim Rezac took six athletes to the annual Track and Field Festival at Papillion Lavista South High School on a cool and breezy April 20 evening.

The Cavaliers top performance was turned in by the mile relay team consisting of Seth Fairbanks, Luke Meis, Kolten Cada and Spencer Wiese. The quartet finished third with a time of 3:34.

Fairbanks finished 15th in an extremely talented field in the 800-meter run after completing two laps in 2:08.34.

Junior hurdler Kamdyn Swartz captured a medal in the 110-meter hurdle event, finishing third after crossing the finish line with a time of 15.43.

The Cavalier teams returned to action on Friday afternoon when they traveled to Bennington for an invitational against mostly Class A and B competition.

The boys team took primarily junior varsity competitors to the meet on a sunny and pleasant afternoon.

Hurdler Calvin Sassaman earned the only medal for the boys team at the meet after finishing sixth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.04. His time is the third fastest time in the area this season in the event.