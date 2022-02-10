Cavaliers take home bragging rights on the mat

The tide then changed the Cavaliers way from 152 to 195 pounds as they picked up four victories. Adam Ohnoutka got the streak started by winning an 8-0 major decision over Noah Bordovsky at 152, and then Samuel Vrana at 170, Thomas Vrana at 182, and Trent Moudry at 195 all won via the pin in 3:24, 2:31, and 4:23.

“Adam, Sam, Thomas, and Trent stepped up and really put together good matches and their hard work in practice has paid off,” Braunsroth said.

At 285 pounds, Wahoo got back in the win column with Dominek Rohleder. It took him 1:13 to pin Wyatt Palm.

The final match of the night was a rematch between Isaiah Foster and Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds. Back at the Wahoo Invite, Aaron Ohnoutka slipped by Foster with a 3-1 decision.

This time it was Aaron Ohnoutka holding onto a slim 7-6 lead late in the third period. Foster was able to score a takedown on him and rode him out the rest of the match on his way to an 8-7 decision win.