Cavaliers take home bragging rights on the mat

WAHOO- On Feb. 1, the Wahoo and Neumann wrestling squads renewed their rivalry on the wrestling mat with their annual dual held at Wahoo High School. It was a close battle, but in the end, Neumann came out on top 40-29 due to open weight classes by the Warriors.
“We wrestled well tonight and everyone gave their best effort,” Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “We had a couple of good wins and pinned some guys to put us over the top 40-29 against a good Wahoo team.”
In the eight matches that were wrestled, Wahoo and Neumann tied with four wins apiece. It just goes to show how evenly matched these two teams are.
“I thought that overall we wrestled well with three strong showings at 126, 132, and 138,” Wahoo Head Coach Darold Foster said. “I knew going in that winning the dual was a long shot. If we could have gotten an upset along the way it could have made the dual a lot more interesting and given us a shot. Could have changed things a little if our 120 wasn’t sick all week and our 152 wasn’t out with injury, but those are things you have to deal with throughout the season.”
The Warriors started the dual off by winning the first two matches and going up 8-0. At 126 pounds, Caden Smart was able to win in sudden victory over Josh Urlacher 3-1 and then Malachi Bordovsky got a 20-5 tech fall in 3:54 against Cade Lierman at 138.
The tide then changed the Cavaliers way from 152 to 195 pounds as they picked up four victories. Adam Ohnoutka got the streak started by winning an 8-0 major decision over Noah Bordovsky at 152, and then Samuel Vrana at 170, Thomas Vrana at 182, and Trent Moudry at 195 all won via the pin in 3:24, 2:31, and 4:23.
“Adam, Sam, Thomas, and Trent stepped up and really put together good matches and their hard work in practice has paid off,” Braunsroth said.
At 285 pounds, Wahoo got back in the win column with Dominek Rohleder. It took him 1:13 to pin Wyatt Palm.
The final match of the night was a rematch between Isaiah Foster and Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds. Back at the Wahoo Invite, Aaron Ohnoutka slipped by Foster with a 3-1 decision.
This time it was Aaron Ohnoutka holding onto a slim 7-6 lead late in the third period. Foster was able to score a takedown on him and rode him out the rest of the match on his way to an 8-7 decision win.
“I was extremely happy with Isaiah on Tuesday night,” Foster said. “We knew going in that it was going to be a close one after the 2-5 loss at the Wahoo Invite in December. I wasn’t quite sure how being out for most of the second half of the season would affect him but he was determined. We talked about where we fell short in the first match and he improved in those areas. It was a big win for him and will hopefully give him a little confidence boost going into a tough district tournament next week.”