Cavaliers put together solid performances in a win and a loss

HOOPER- Despite all the injuries the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team has had to deal with they continue to play hard and put out solid efforts in each game. It showed this past week, as they defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 55-23 on the road on Jan. 11 and then led throughout the first half against Class A No. 2 Omaha Central in a 56-41 defeat on Jan. 13.

The Cavaliers started the game against the Raiders on a terrific 12-0 run. That lead was thanks to two three-pointers from Elsa Vederal and another three made by Mary Chvatal.

Nicole Blum kept that hot start going with a three up top that put Neumann up 21-5.

In the first half, the Raiders were held to just eight points. This played a significant part in the Cavaliers being in front 27-8 at halftime.

Vederal continued her terrific outing in the third with another made three. Neumann was well on their way to victory with a 46-13 lead at the end of three.

With the game already in hand, LV/SS outscored the Cavaliers 10-9 in the fourth.