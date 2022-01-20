Cavaliers put together solid performances in a win and a loss

HOOPER- Despite all the injuries the Bishop Neumann girls basketball team has had to deal with they continue to play hard and put out solid efforts in each game. It showed this past week, as they defeated Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 55-23 on the road on Jan. 11 and then led throughout the first half against Class A No. 2 Omaha Central in a 56-41 defeat on Jan. 13.
The Cavaliers started the game against the Raiders on a terrific 12-0 run. That lead was thanks to two three-pointers from Elsa Vederal and another three made by Mary Chvatal.
Nicole Blum kept that hot start going with a three up top that put Neumann up 21-5.
In the first half, the Raiders were held to just eight points. This played a significant part in the Cavaliers being in front 27-8 at halftime.
Vederal continued her terrific outing in the third with another made three. Neumann was well on their way to victory with a 46-13 lead at the end of three.
With the game already in hand, LV/SS outscored the Cavaliers 10-9 in the fourth.
Neumann had a huge advantage in the points off turnovers category with 24 points compared to just two for the Raiders. They also had 26 points in the paint and LV/SS had ten.
Leading the Cavaliers with 15 points and three steals was Vederal. Kali Jurgensmeier had nine points, Jill Johnson and Caitlin McGuigan both scored six, Chvatal finished with five, Kinslee Bosak and Blum had three, and Julia Ingwersen, Jenna Sladky, Grace Ryan, and Bridget Whitney each scored two points.
Heading into Thursday’s matchup with Omaha Central, there were not too many people who gave Neumann a shot to win around the state. The Cavaliers blocked out that outside noise and played a terrific first half.
McGuigan was able to connect on a three in the first, which helped Neumann build a 7-0 advantage. They held onto that lead the rest of the quarter and were up 13-7.
Following McGuigan’s lead, Vederal made a three of her own to begin the second quarter.
Once again, it was the Cavaliers who outscored the Eagles 14-10. After one half of play, Neumann enjoyed a double-digit lead up 27-17.
It was a completely different team from Omaha Central in the third, as they quickly erased their deficit and grabbed a 37-33 advantage. A three-pointer from Kinslee Bosak on the next possession for the Cavaliers pulled the game back within one point.
The Eagles would finish the third with 22 points compared to just nine scored by Neumann. As a result, it was Omaha Central who led 39-36.
Things continued to go right for the Eagles in the fourth as they played lock down defense and found ways to score.
The Cavaliers only scored five points in the final frame, which didn’t give them a realistic shot to win against a team like Omaha Central. Three of those five points were off a three from Vederal.
Both Jurgensmeier and Vederal led Neumann with 11 points and McGuigan was right behind them with 10 points. Scoring seven points was Kinslee Bosak and Whitney finished with two points.
Next week the Cavaliers play at Class C-1 No. 5 Lincoln Lutheran at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21.