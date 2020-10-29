Cavaliers lose on road, still qualify

The Rockets ran 81 plays compared to just 39 for the Cavaliers. Neumann did outgain the home team 357-312.

Neumann rushed for 199

yards and added 158 more through the air.

Cada finished 4-of-9 through the air for 158 yards and a score to go against two interceptions. He also rushed for 63 yards on just five carries.

Wiese led the ground game with 105 yards on 11 carries.

Barry had a career-game, finishing with 158 yards receiving on four catches.

Defensive lineman Mason Vculek, Cadin McGuigan and Sam Vrana all finished with 10 tackles to lead the defense. Barry added nine more.

Despite the unexpected loss, the Cavaliers find themselves in the postseason.

Neumann (4-4) is the 15 seed and will play a first round game on the road against number two seed Ord (7-0) at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The playoff appearance in the sixth in a row for the Cavaliers, but their last trip

to Ord was a forgettable one.

The Cavaliers were defeated by the Chanticleers 37-0 in the 2018 semifinals in their last trip to Ord.