Cavaliers lose on road, still qualify

SYRACUSE – The Bishop Neumann Cavaliers were upset on Friday night by the Syracuse Rockets at Syracuse High School 24-19.
The fourth quarter featured 31 total points after a non-descript 36 first minutes, especially for the visiting Cavaliers.
Neumann trailed 12-0 going into the fourth quarter before rallying to score all 19 of their points.
Unfortunately for the Cavaliers the Rockets scored 12 points of their own to pull out the narrow five-point win.
Neumann scored all three of their touchdowns in the fourth quarter starting with a 1-yard touchdown run from junior Silas Mongar. The run cut the Rocket lead to 12-7.
The Syracuse lead got to
18-7 before the Cavaliers went to the air to cut into the lead. Senior Kolten Cada connected with sophomore tight end Trent Barry on a 78-yard scoring pass. The 2-point try failed and the Rocket lead remained 18-13.
The Cavaliers got the ball back quickly and briefly took the lead on a 44-yard touchdown run by senior running back Spencer Wiese. Another failed 2-point attempt failed and the Cavaliers clung to a slim 19-18 lead with minutes remaining.
The home team was able to rally through the air and scored the game winning touchdown on a 15-yard scoring pass with less than two minutes remaining to pull off the 24-19 upset.
The Rockets ran 81 plays compared to just 39 for the Cavaliers. Neumann did outgain the home team 357-312.
Neumann rushed for 199
yards and added 158 more through the air.
Cada finished 4-of-9 through the air for 158 yards and a score to go against two interceptions. He also rushed for 63 yards on just five carries.
Wiese led the ground game with 105 yards on 11 carries.
Barry had a career-game, finishing with 158 yards receiving on four catches.
Defensive lineman Mason Vculek, Cadin McGuigan and Sam Vrana all finished with 10 tackles to lead the defense. Barry added nine more.
Despite the unexpected loss, the Cavaliers find themselves in the postseason.
Neumann (4-4) is the 15 seed and will play a first round game on the road against number two seed Ord (7-0) at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The playoff appearance in the sixth in a row for the Cavaliers, but their last trip
to Ord was a forgettable one.
The Cavaliers were defeated by the Chanticleers 37-0 in the 2018 semifinals in their last trip to Ord.
Last season the Cavaliers were defeated in the opening round of the playoffs by the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks by a score of 48-28.
Ord is one of two undefeated teams in Class C-2. The Chanticleers have had two of their games cancelled because of COVID-19.
Ord hasn’t played since Oct. 16 when they defeated Centura 62-6.
The Ord defense has allowed just 46 points in seven games. The offense goes into the game with the Cavaliers averaging more than 50 points a game.
Ord finished runner-up in 2018 in Class C-1 and were defeated by Pierce in the quarterfinals of the C-1 playoffs a year ago 29-21.
