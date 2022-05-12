Cavaliers head into districts on high note with win in Fremont

FREMONT- The Bishop Neumann boys track team finished off the regular season the way they wanted to with a win at the Archbishop Catholic School Invite on May 5 with 121 points. The junior varsity squad for the Cavaliers ended up getting eighth with 13 points.

Neumann’s top event from the meet was the hurdles. Calvin Sassaman won the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 42.28 and Swartz came in first in the 110 meter hurdles posting a 15.39.

Coming in third and fifth in the 300 hurdles were Swartz and Stuhr who ran a 42.91 and a 44.91, while Stuhr and Sassaman got fourth and fifth in the 110 meter hurdles clocking a 17.07 and 17.23.

The only other first place finish for Neumann came in the high jump where Connor Schutt cleared 5-10. Finishing in fourth place was John Lilly who jumped 5-06.

In the long jump and triple jump Michael Lynch and Schutt, both earned silver medals. Lynch ended up jumping 19-03.75 in the long jump and Schutt went 40-03.50 in the triple jump.

Lynch also got fourth in the triple jump with a mark of 37-10.50 and Trevor Sladky took fifth place by jumping 18-08.75 in the long jump.

Aaron Spicka and Trent Moudry were both able to medal in the shot put. Getting fourth was Spicka with a toss of 119-05 and Moudry came in fifth with a throw of 112-10.

On top of medaling in the shot put, Moudry came in sixth in the discus by going 42-02.

In the distance events, Joey Ehrhorn took home two medals. He came in third in the 3,200 meter run clocking a personal record time of 10:52.11 and took sixth in the 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:07.07.

Both Jude Polacek and Luke Meis took fifth place finishes in the 1,600 meter run and the 800 meter run. Crossing the line in 5:06.27 in the mile was Polacek and Meis ran a 2:07.74 in the 800.

Neumann ended up with two medalists in the 400 meter dash. Coming in second was Meis who clocked a 53.00 and Samuel Vrana finished in a time of 58.86 and got sixth.

Swartz took home his third individual medal on the track in the 100 meter dash where he got fifth place and posted a time of 11.73.

Getting second in the 4x400 and the 4x800 meter relays were the Cavalier boys. Lynch, Jackson Johnson, Lilly, and Polacek ran an 8:52.56 in the 4x800, and Sassaman, Moudry, Lilly, and Lynch posted a time of 3:36.56 in the 4x400.

Coming in third place was the 4x100 meter relay team of Sassaman, Moudry, Stuhr, and Swartz who crossed the finish line in a time of 45.99.

Turner Ahrens was the top performer for the junior varsity getting third in the triple jump with a mark of 38-02. Getting sixth in the 110 meter hurdles was Thomas Gokie who ran a 17.30.

The final points for them were scored in the 4x100 and the 4x800 meter relays. Clocking a 48.19 was the 4x100 meter team and the 4x800 group came in fourth and posted a 9:35.03.

Neumann will be at the C-2 District Invite at David City at 10 a.m. on May 12. Results and state qualifiers will be posted in the May 19 edition of the Wahoo Newspaper.