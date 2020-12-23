Cavaliers fall to Monarchs at home 48-37

WAHOO – The Bishop Neumann boys basketball team dropped to 0-4 on the season after falling to the Aquinas Monarchs at home on Dec. 15.

The fourth quarter proved to be the difference in the game for the Cavaliers as they were outscored 15-6, leading to a 48-37 win for the visitors.

Neumann trailed 22-20 at the half and 33-31 going into the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers were limited to just two baskets and two free throws over the final eight minutes.

The Cavaliers struggled to score the basketball against the Monarchs and shot just 31 percent from the field.

Neumann also cashed in on just four of their 20 three-point attempts.

Neumann also turned the ball over 14 times and were outrebounded 24-19.

Junior Sam Stuhr finished with a career-high 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting to lead the Cavaliers on the offensive end of the floor.

Senior Kolten Cada added nine points and grabbed four rebounds.

Junior Jude Polacek scored a career-high eight points and added four rebounds and three assists.

The Cavaliers played at home against Omaha Gross Catholic on Dec. 21. The game results will appear in next week’s Wahoo Newspaper.

