Cavaliers earn second place at home invite

WAHOO – Taking home second at their home invite with 189.5 points was the Bishop Neumann wrestling team on Jan. 28. Millard South JV was the champion of the meet with 210 points.

“It was a good day for us,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “We finished the day with six undefeated champions, one runner-up and one third place finish. With only having nine scorers in the tournament and finishing second, the team put together a pretty good effort.”

Picking up his 100th win and getting first place was Cade Lierman at 138 pounds. He earned five pins on the day and knocked off Eli Daily of Millard South JV in 3:55 in the championship match.

Finishing with four pins on his way to reaching the finals at 120 pounds was Landon Sund. In the finals, Dominick Roth of Lincoln Christian lasted just 3:18 with the freshman.

Aaron Ohnoutka was also a champion at 126 pounds. On top of going 5-0 and winning first place, he also earned the school record for most wins in the Cavalier wrestling program. He knocked off Jake Nelson of Lincoln Pius X JV by pin in 2:48 in the title bout.

Going 4-0 at 132 pounds and moving to 16-6 on the year was David Hart. In his championship match, he pinned Julian Humm of Millard South JV in 1:40.

The final two first place finishers for the Cavaliers were Adam Ohnoutka at 152 pounds and Trent Moudry at 195. Winning a 12-0 major decision over Rylan Doering of Lincoln Pius X JV was Adam Ohnoutka and Moudry pinned Joe DeWall of Millard South JV in 1:52.

Getting second place for Neumann was Max Lautenschlager at 145 pounds. He earned three pins to start the tournament and then lost a 7-2 decision in the final against Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian.

Thomas Vrana took third place at 182 pounds. The senior went 4-1 overall and pinned Jared Hobelman of Lincoln Pius X JV in a 1:52 in the third/fourth place match.

Also going 4-1 for the Cavaliers and getting fifth place at 145 pounds was Ben Lautenschlager. He earned a pin in 2:54 against Jean’Trell Chatmon of Omaha Buena Vista in the fifth place match.

Neumann had a home dual against Wahoo on Jan. 31. Later in the week, Neumann closes out the regular season at the Clarkson-Leigh Invite at 1:00 p.m. on Feb. 3.