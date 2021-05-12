Cavaliers capture conference bragging rights

GRAND ISLAND – The Bishop Neumann golf team played at home while hosting a triangular against Elkhorn Mount Michael and Omaha Concordia on a sunny and breezy afternoon at Hilltop Country Club on May 4th in Wahoo.

The Cavs won the triangular with a team score of 170.

Junior Lauren Thiele was the individual medalist at the meet after firing a nine-hole score of 39.

Senior Boston Pentico posted a five-over par 41 for the Cavaliers.

Other Neumann varsity scores included Steven Sladky (44), Patrick Kenney (46), Griffin Ryan (53) and Brin Egr (72).

Neumann returned to the course on Saturday when they traveled to Grand Island to take part in the Centennial Conference Championship Tournament.

The Cavaliers were able to repeat as conference champs after finishing with a team score of 321.

Kenney captured conference champ medalist honors after a sparkling 73, which included a new nine-hole scoring record 31 on the front nine. His 31 included six three’s.

Pentico finished in a tie for second at the meet after firing an 18-hole total of 77.

Other Cavalier scores included Sladky (84), Thiele (87) and Ryan (124).

The Cavaliers competed at the Waverly Invitational at Crooked Creek Golf Club on Tuesday. Results will appear in next week’s paper.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.