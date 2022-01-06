Cavaliers can’t find a win at Holiday Tournament

The Cavaliers started the second half by catching fire from behind the arc. Two three-pointers by Ahrens and Meis had Neumann trailing by two at 25-23.

The fight put out by the Cavaliers continued in the third quarter with a corner three by Jude Polacek and a layup while being fouled by Schutt that kept the game at four points.

A 4-0 scoring run to end the third by Seward was a tough way to finish a quarter that felt like Neumann had the edge. Heading to the final frame, the Bluejays still had an eight-point lead up 36-28.

“We were able to hit a few shots out of halftime, and hitting a few shots always loosens up the defense,” Kreikemeier said. “We continue to work on that every day and hopefully we can make a few more of those every game.”

Stuhr started what would turn into a 19 point quarter for the Cavaliers with seven straight points. Despite the scoring surge by Neumann, Seward answered back with a made shot after each basket.