Cavaliers can’t find a win at Holiday Tournament

WAHOO – It was tough sledding for the Bishop Neumann boys basketball team at their home holiday tournament on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. The Cavaliers started the tournament off with a 58-47 loss to Seward and then fell to Class B No. 10 Elkhorn North 69-46 in the third-place contest.
Against the Bluejays, Neumann was right in it for most of the game, but couldn’t overcome Seward’s physicality.
“They were just more physical than us,” Neumann Head Coach John Kreikemeier said. “They shoved us around a little bit, got us off our spots, and caused us to struggle offensively. Hopefully, throughout the course of the season, we can build a little more physicality and toughness and get where we want to go even against a good defense.”
To start the game off, Neumann trailed 4-3 after a layup inside by Connor Schutt. That deficit grew to seven points thanks to a 6-0 run by the Bluejays.
The Cavaliers trimmed the deficit down to three points at 10-7 at the end of the quarter with back-to-back layups by Aaron Spicka.
In the second quarter, the lead for Seward grew to eight points at 21-13, despite layups made by Luke Meis and Schutt. A jumper at the buzzer by Turner Ahrens cut the lead down to 25-17 at halftime.
The Cavaliers started the second half by catching fire from behind the arc. Two three-pointers by Ahrens and Meis had Neumann trailing by two at 25-23.
The fight put out by the Cavaliers continued in the third quarter with a corner three by Jude Polacek and a layup while being fouled by Schutt that kept the game at four points.
A 4-0 scoring run to end the third by Seward was a tough way to finish a quarter that felt like Neumann had the edge. Heading to the final frame, the Bluejays still had an eight-point lead up 36-28.
“We were able to hit a few shots out of halftime, and hitting a few shots always loosens up the defense,” Kreikemeier said. “We continue to work on that every day and hopefully we can make a few more of those every game.”
Stuhr started what would turn into a 19 point quarter for the Cavaliers with seven straight points. Despite the scoring surge by Neumann, Seward answered back with a made shot after each basket.
This forced the Cavaliers to start fouling and the Bluejays knocked down their free throws to seal the victory. Finishing with 16 points and four rebounds was Stuhr. Also in double figures was Ahrens with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists, Schutt and Spicka had six points apiece, Meis score five points and Polacek scored three points and had three rebounds.
Against Elkhorn North, it was tough sledding for Neumann from the start. The Cavaliers couldn’t stop the Wolves’ offense that shot 58% from the field and 35% from three.
Trailing 5-0 early against Elkhorn North out of the gate, Meis cut the deficit to three points with a made three. Later on, Polacek hit a three that made it an eight-point game.
Neumann would score one more point before the end of the quarter, making it 19-11 after the first.
During the second quarter, six of the Cavaliers’ 11 points came off threes from Ahrens and Polacek. The Wolves scored their most post in a single quarter with 20 during the second and had a 39-22 lead at the half.
The third quarter was not Neumann’s friend as they were only able to score three points. This resulted in the Cavaliers trailing 57-25 heading to the fourth.
The offense for Neumann got back on track in the quarter with 21 points. Three of those points came on a three from Meis.
Finishing with 12 points and three rebounds was Stuhr. Meis was just outside double figures with nine points and three rebounds, while Cada had eight points, Spicka and Polacek both scored six points, Ahrens had three points and Lynch scored two points.