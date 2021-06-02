Cav junior captains All-Area team, again

WAHOO – Bishop Neumann junior Kali Jurgensmeier finds herself captaining the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Track and Field team for a second time, 735 days after being named captain after a great freshman campaign in 2019.

The Cavalier junior picked up right where she left off on the track and appears fully recovered after suffering an ACL injury after her sophomore volleyball campaign.

Jurgensmeier qualified for the state meet in the high jump, triple jump, 400-meter dash and 300-meter hurdle event

She left the state meet with three medals and finished the year with the top area marks/times in all four events.

Jurgensmeier cleared a career-best 5-4 in the high jump at the North Bend Invitational on April 27.

She also broke the school record in the triple jump

while finishing fourth at the state meet with a mark of 36-9.

Her times of 60.0 in the 400-meter dash and 46.29 in the 300-meter hurdles were both area bests by a wide margin.

The future UNO volleyball player will return in the spring of 2022 to be the leader of a young and talented Cavalier track and field group.

