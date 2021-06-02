Cav junior captains All-Area team, again

WAHOO – Bishop Neumann junior Kali Jurgensmeier finds herself captaining the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Track and Field team for a second time, 735 days after being named captain after a great freshman campaign in 2019.
The Cavalier junior picked up right where she left off on the track and appears fully recovered after suffering an ACL injury after her sophomore volleyball campaign.
Jurgensmeier qualified for the state meet in the high jump, triple jump, 400-meter dash and 300-meter hurdle event
She left the state meet with three medals and finished the year with the top area marks/times in all four events.
Jurgensmeier cleared a career-best 5-4 in the high jump at the North Bend Invitational on April 27.
She also broke the school record in the triple jump
while finishing fourth at the state meet with a mark of 36-9.
Her times of 60.0 in the 400-meter dash and 46.29 in the 300-meter hurdles were both area bests by a wide margin.
The future UNO volleyball player will return in the spring of 2022 to be the leader of a young and talented Cavalier track and field group.
2021 Wahoo Newspaper
First Team All-Area
Ashland-Greenwood
Darby Walsh, Sr. (3200-meter relay)
Bishop Neumann
Kali Jurgensmeier, Jr. (high jump, triple jump, 400-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles)
Kaysha Swartz, So. (shot put)
Cassie Coufal, So. (800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 3200-meter relay)
Ela Lanik, Fr. (400-meter relay)
Mary Chvatal, Jr. (400-meter relay)
Lizzie Lilly, Fr. (400-meter relay)
Teresa Quinn, Jr. (400-meter relay)
Alaina Furasek, Sr. (3200-meter relay)
Caitlin McGuigan, Fr. (3200-meter relay)
Kinslee Bosak, So. (3200-meter relay)
East Butler
Camryn Kocian, Fr. (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash)
Allie Rigatuso, Jr. (100-meter hurdles)
Raymond Central
Grace Mueller, Sr. (long jump)
Wahoo
Toni Greenfield, Sr. (pole vault, 1600-meter relay)
Sara Lindgren, Sr. (discus)
Lauren Kavan, Sr. (1600-meter relay)
Alyssa Luedtke, Sr. (1600-meter relay)
Kelsie Sears, Sr. (1600-meter relay)
Second Team All-Area
Team Members
Ashland-Greenwood
Lauren Gerdes, Fr. (high jump)
Presley Harms, So. (200-meter dash)
Jaiden Tweton, Sr. (400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 3200-meter relay)
Mira Comstock, (3200-meter relay)
Jenna Grell, (3200-meter relay)
Cedar Bluffs
Skylar Shanahan, Sr. (100-meter dash)
Raymond Central
Lauren Prososki, Sr. (shot put)
Autumn Haislet, Jr. (100-meter hurdles)
Halle Heiss, Sr. (400-meter relay)
Makenna Gehle, Jr. (400-meter relay)
Madi Lubischer, Fr. (400-meter relay)