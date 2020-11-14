Campaigning easy in city elections

WAHOO – Campaigning for city council was easy during the General Election, as most candidates in the county’s cities ran unopposed.

In Wahoo’s Ward 1, Ryan Ideus was the only candidate on the ballot. He received 701 votes. There were 10 votes for scattered write-ins.

Chris Rappl will be the new city council member for Ward II. As the only candidate on the ballot, he received 585 votes. Only five votes were cast for scattered write-ins.

The only incumbent to run for re-election was Patrick Nagle in Ward III. He received 476 votes in the election, with another 12 votes being tallied for scattered write-ins.

In Yutan, incumbent Johanna Peterson was the sole candidate in the West Ward. She earned 206 votes. There were 16 votes for scattered write-ins.

Yutan’s East Ward originally did not have any candidates, but Mike Kelly put his name on the ballot as a declared write-in. He received 53 votes. The scattered write-in votes totaled 52.