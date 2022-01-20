Bryce leads Mustangs to second place at Arlington

Hollandsworth won all his matches on the day by pin. They came in 3:24, 1:43, 1:38 and 2:00 against Colin Rhynalds of North Bend, Mikey Herr of Elkhorn North, Lane Johannes of Arlington and Jacob Beans of Arlington.

In the first place match, he was defeated by Carter Springer with a 4-2 decision.

Five different Mustangs claimed third place at the invite. Ehlers went 2-2 at 106 pounds and had two pins and won a major decision, Brock Skeahan at 126 pounds had a 1-2 record and earned a 17-1 tech fall against Carter Reichenberg of Elkhorn North, Cameron Shultz picked up pins in the first, second and third period on his way to going 3-1 at 138 pounds, and both Tucker Maxson at 145 pounds and Kaden Parde at 170 went 3-1 with three pins.

Getting fourth place was Phillip Karpov at 138 pounds and Colby DenHartog at 145. Karpov won with a pin in the first period during his first match and then got a 10-6 decision in his second match, while DenHartog had pins in the first period in rounds one and four.

Not medaling but winning matches were Tyson Malousek at 220 pounds and Logan Jelinek at 182 pounds. Pinning Carsten Knobbe of Guardian Angles Central Catholic in 2:52 was Malousek and Jelinek won by pin against Cole Ovens of Elkhorn North in 5:29.

Raymond Central will host a quadrangular at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20. They will be at the Nebraska Capitol Conference Invite at Ashland-Greenwood on Jan. 22.