Broadway Bound: Wiseman nominated for national theater award

OMAHA – Regan Wiseman didn’t hear her name when it was called. Applause and cheers reverberated off of the Orpheum’s yawning walls to create a discordant buzz, and for a split second, the national Jimmy Awards nomination could have gone to any of the other actresses on stage.

Seven other Nebraska finalists waited there with her during the Nebraska High School Theater Academy’s awards showcase on June 5. And after a week of boot-camp-style rehearsals brought them close together, each actress hoped it would be their name that was announced.

But the words “...from Waverly High School” echoed through the wall of sound, and it registered in Wiseman’s head that it was she who would soon depart for New York City to learn from some of the best in show business.

“I just broke down immediately when I realized it was me,” Wiseman said. “It just felt like years of hard work, and I was being recognized for it.”

The Jimmy Awards first launched in 2009, inviting one actor and actress from about 40 nationwide theaters to The Juilliard School to be trained by a Broadway actor and vocal coach. Participants then compete through solo vocal auditions and are narrowed down to two Jimmy Award winners. Many Jimmy Awards participants and winners go on to be absorbed into Broadway theater.

“It’s a big deal,” said Waverly High School theater director Kristen Friesen in May, when Wiseman was first announced as a finalist.

Nominees are selected as finalists based on their performances in their high school musical production. Nebraska’s male nominee is Tyler Kalinowski of Bellevue West High School.

Wiseman was a NHSTA Jimmy Awards finalist as a junior in 2021, too, but she was a shoe-in to earn the national nomination this year for her standout performance as Alice Murphy in the Waverly Theatre Company’s production of “Bright Star.”

That performance alone wasn’t enough to convince Wiseman that she would be the one selected to go to New York, though.

“I thought it could be any one of us, genuinely,” she said. “And I think the hardest part of it all was how good of friends we become throughout the week.”

Wiseman and the other finalists had spent the previous week preparing for NHSTA’s showcase, which she said called for 12 hours or more of rehearsal each day. They roomed in dorms on the Creighton University campus, and usually wrapped rehearsals around 10 p.m. Then they’d be awake again in the six o’clock morning hour for breakfast and more rehearsals.

“It was gruesome, it was tiring. I’m not going to lie,” she said.

When Wiseman heads to New York, though, the stakes will be even higher, and the competition more fierce. One of her earliest theater acquaintances, Piper Monson of Nebraska City – who she met in fourth grade during a production of “The Wizard of Oz” – won the Nebraska Jimmy Awards nomination in 2019 and has been prepping Wiseman for what to expect.

“She was like, ‘Obviously, I want you to be excited, but it’s going to be crazy, so you need to prepare,’” Wiseman said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, the fun’s over now, it’s time to get serious again.’”

Wiseman said the competition is similar to auditioning for a part in a musical, but there are multiple rounds of auditions and callbacks before the two national Jimmy Award winners are chosen. For her audition, Wiseman said she’s prepared a ballad from the “Jekyll and Hyde” musical and an uptempo cut from “Kiss Me, Kate.”

“I realize that it's not going to be easy at all, and it's going to be the most challenging thing I've ever done so far in my musical theater career,” she said. “So, it feels challenging, but I'm always up for a challenge.”

That mindset has served her well in her eight years of performance. She sets goals that may seem implausible to her at the time, but she continues to prove herself wrong. Her goal as a freshman in high school was to be selected for a lead role. She had to wait a year, but she got a lead as a sophomore.

“Looking back now at some of those dreams, I’m like, ‘Those are the tiniest little dreams,’” she said. “I thought they were such a big deal at the time, but then I would meet that dream and goal, and then I’d come up with another dream and goal.”

She’s dreamt of being selected for the Jimmy Awards since she saw Monson nominated in 2019.

“And now it’s happened, and I don’t even know what to do with myself anymore,” Wiseman said. “Now I have to come up with a new dream, so I guess my new dream is to win the Jimmy Awards.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.