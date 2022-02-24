Bordovsky finishes career with second trip to state finals

WAHOO – Malachi Bordovsky led the Wahoo boys wrestling team with a second place finish at 138 pounds during the Class B State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha Feb. 17 to 19. He helped Wahoo finish in 19th place with 29 points.

Bordovsky, who started the tournament with a 49-0 record, was pushed to the very end against Ashton Munsell of Wayne in the first round. The match remained close throughout its entirety, but in the end, it was Bordovsky who won a 5-3 decision.

He then defeated Albert Stone of Gering with a 9-3 decision in the quarterfinals, having to go to double overtime against Garrett Rine of Waverly. Bordovsky was able to win the match with a pin at 8:20.

Against AJ Parrish of Bennington in the finals, Bordovsky fell behind early. In the third period, he cut the deficit to 5-3, but that was as close as he would get to winning, as he lost by that same score.

“Since last year he has been extremely motivated and wanted to get back there,” Wahoo Head Coach Darold Foster said. “He has been putting in a lot of extra time and has done everything we asked him to do, but he just came up a little bit short and tight. It is what it is and he will grow from it.”

Also medaling for Wahoo and getting sixth place overall was Isaiah Foster at 126 pounds. He pinned Bryan Morales of Scottsbluff in his opening match and then knocked off Trev Greve of Waverly with a 9-6 decision to reach the semifinals.

Kyler Lauridsen of Bennington was too much to handle for Foster in that match, as the eventual state champ pinned him in 1:35.

In the consolation semifinals, he was pinned by Austin Munier of Sidney in 0:26. He then lost a 7-4 decision against Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun in the fifth/sixth place match.

Overall, it was a good tournament for Foster, who had to battle back from injury to even get a shot to compete at state.

“Since he came back from the concussion he has wrestled extremely well,” Foster said. “He took some really good kids to the wire and he has shown growth from last year. If he can continue to improve, he can hopefully move up the medal stand.”

Kyan Lausterer at 195 pounds and Dominek Rohleder at 220 pounds both battled hard, but weren’t able to pick up wins in their first state tournaments. Rohleder was pinned in both his matches and Lausterer lost his first match by pin and then dropped a 4-3 decision in his second one.