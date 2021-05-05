Board hears vaccination report from SMC

In other business, the county board held a public hearing for an application for a zone change from agricultural to commercial by Kavan Investments LLC. Ryan and Todd Kavan were in attendance.

Ryan Kavan, of Hastings, said they submitted the application to sell the three acres of land located near county roads L and 19 to

Todd Kavan, of Wahoo. Todd Kavan spoke to the county board about his plans to build a small meat processing facility on this portion of the property.

Todd Kavan said the facility would custom-process pork, beef and other small animals initially. He also said it could be a deer processing facility, but it has not been confirmed. He estimated the capacity would be about 20 pigs a week.

Todd Kavan said in the future, the meat locker could be USDA certified, but as of now it is not required of him to receive that certification.

The board then closed the public hearing and approved the application for zoning change.

During open discussion, the county board heard from Teresa Akeson of Ashland in regards to an issue with the county’s recently-added solar regulations. Akeson provided the board with a packet of information that