Board hears vaccination report from SMC

WAHOO – Saunders Medical Center (SMC) Chief Executive Officer Julie Rezac made the first quarterly report of the year to the Saunders County Board of Supervisors during the April 27 meeting and discussed where Saunders County and Three Rivers Health Department is with vaccinations as of March 31.
Rezac reported that 28.17% of the Three Rivers Public Health Department jurisdiction has been vaccinated. About 7% of Saunders County residents ages 16 and up have received the vaccine and about 70% of county residents 65 years and older have gotten the vaccine.
SMC has distributed approximately 4,800 vaccines.
“We’re getting there,” Rezac said.
Rezac said SMC is done doing first doses at the hospital’s clinic at Starlite Event Center and is now distributing second doses for the next four weeks. District 3 Supervisor Craig Breunig asked Rezac if SMC had seen issues with people not getting the second dose.
“We are seeing that more and more,” Rezac said.
SMC’s long-term care facility is one of the 1% of nursing homes nationwide that have not had a resident contract COVID-19, Rezac said.
“It’s a pretty cool thing,” she said. “We can hopefully stick to that.”
Overall, Nebraska has had 209,000 cases and 2,283 deaths as of March 31.
In other business, the county board held a public hearing for an application for a zone change from agricultural to commercial by Kavan Investments LLC. Ryan and Todd Kavan were in attendance.
Ryan Kavan, of Hastings, said they submitted the application to sell the three acres of land located near county roads L and 19 to
Todd Kavan, of Wahoo. Todd Kavan spoke to the county board about his plans to build a small meat processing facility on this portion of the property.
Todd Kavan said the facility would custom-process pork, beef and other small animals initially. He also said it could be a deer processing facility, but it has not been confirmed. He estimated the capacity would be about 20 pigs a week.
Todd Kavan said in the future, the meat locker could be USDA certified, but as of now it is not required of him to receive that certification.
The board then closed the public hearing and approved the application for zoning change.
During open discussion, the county board heard from Teresa Akeson of Ashland in regards to an issue with the county’s recently-added solar regulations. Akeson provided the board with a packet of information that
included what she claimed is the misplacement of regulations as well as approximately 86 signatures from concerned Saunders County residents who are opposed to a proposed solar facility south of Yutan.
When the regulations were approved by the board, they were adopted as section 6.17, but are currently located in section 9.14 in the zoning regulations, Akeson said.
“I ask that you please admit your error and remove section 9.14 from your regulations and stop any further actions that are in the process related to solar,” Akeson said.
This issue as well as Community Energy’s conditional use permit application for the potential solar field are on the agenda for the Saunders County Planning Commission meeting on May 3. For information on this meeting, look for the article in the May 6 Wahoo Newspaper.