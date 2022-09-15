Big sixth inning propels Vikings over Wolves at home

WAVERLY- The Class B No. 7 Waverly softball team used an eight run sixth inning to earn a home win against Elkhorn North 9-1 on Sept. 8. Earlier in the week, the Vikings were shutout on the road by Class B No. 4 Grand Island Northwest 7-0.

Against the Wolves on Thursday, Waverly got the scoring going with one run in the second inning. The run came on a solo homer to center by Tataum Peery.

Elkhorn North would come back and tie the game at one with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth.

It would remain even until the bottom of the sixth when the Vikings offense came alive.

Starting the inning off by getting walked and singling were Riley McCall and Kaylei Denison. Next up was Malia Thoms who drove in McCall with a single to center and gave Waverly a 2-1 edge.

Jill Hind scored the next runs for the Vikings by stealing home on a wild pitch and then a single from Lily Krajewski in the infield brought in Thoms. Another wild pitch by the Wolves allowed Alexis Shepherd to get home and increased Waverly’s lead to 5-1.

The Vikings brought the eight run rule into effect with three more runs thanks to a single by Alexis Bivens, an error made on a hit by Alexis Adams to first, and a sacrifice fly to center by McCall.

This win was a complete team effort with seven different players coming up with RBIs. They were Krajewski, Bivens, Adams, McCall, Peery, Shepherd, and Denison.

Pitching six innings, giving up no earned runs, and striking out seven batters was Denison.

Earlier in the week, Waverly traveled down to Grand Island for a tough matchup with a rated Northwest squad. The Vikings couldn’t overcome a slow start, as they went on to lose by seven runs.

GI Northwest was able to start the game off strong with four runs in the first inning. They tacked on to that lead in the fifth with two runs and added one run in the sixth.

Waverly also struggled to put the ball in play with only three hits in the contest. They came from Shepherd, Krajewski, and Thoms.

Denison pitched all six innings in the loss, gave up seven earned runs, and had five strikeouts.

In the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament at Blair on Saturday, the Vikings ended with a 1-2 record. They defeated Class B No. 10 Norris 5-2 and then lost to Class B No. 5 Elkhorn 7-5 and Class B No. 3 Blair 8-0.

In the victory against the Titans, the Vikings were able to limit their opponent to just one run in the third and the fifth inning. A three run third is what ended up being the difference for Waverly.

The Vikings were able to put up the first run of the game in the second. They started the inning off with a triple from Krajewski to center. Two plays later, she was knocked in with a groundout by Olivia Grube.

In the bottom of the fourth, three more runs came in for Waverly on a double by Grube, a sacrifice bunt from Adams, and then a single by McCall. Shepherd drove in the final run of the game for the Vikings in the fifth with a solo home run to left field.

Earning one hit and two RBIs was Grube and Adams, McCall, Bivens, and Krajewski all had one hit and one run batted in. Pitching six innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out five batters was Denison.

Against Elkhorn in the semifinals, the Antlers were able to use a strong start with five runs to jump out to a 5-1 edge. They tacked on two more runs in the fourth to pull out the two run victory.

Ending up with two RBIs and one hit was Shepherd, while Thoms, Peery, and Krajewski all had one run batted in.

Denison started the game with 1.2 innings pitched, five earned runs surrendered, and one strikeout. In relief, Bivens pitched 2.1 innings, gave up two earned runs, and had two strikeouts.

In the final game of the tournament, the Vikings limited one of the top teams in Class B in Blair to just five hits. Waverly’s downfall in the contest was the fact that they only had four hits and recorded four errors in what turned into an eight run shutout for the Bears.

Picking up one hit in the loss were Krajewski, Shepherd, McCall, and Newell. Going 0.2 innings, giving up six earned runs, and striking out one batter was Denison, while Bivens pitched 3.1 innings, gave up no earned runs, and struck out one batter.

This week the Vikings took on Class B No. 7 Bennington on Sept. 13. They play at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 at Blair.