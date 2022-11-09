Attempted child abduction reported in Eagle

EAGLE — Cass County investigators are still searching for leads after an apparent abduction attempt last week of an Eagle child who was on their way home from school.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old girl reported being followed on the afternoon of Nov. 1 by a man in a gray or silver four-door car on her way home from Eagle Elementary School.

The girl had been walking with a group as the car followed them, but the man allegedly pursued her after the group had separated. The girl reported rushing to enter her home as the man exited his vehicle and ran after her. She was able to safely enter her home, and she said the man returned to his car and drove off.

The man is described as “an older white male with a bald head and a ‘bigger belly,’” according to an email sent to parents by School District 145 Superintendent Cory Worrell.

Cass County Lt. Larry Burke said the sheriff’s department spent the rest of last week canvassing Eagle, and they interviewed the victim. They also obtained several videos from doorbell cameras, but they have not produced any conclusive leads.

“We have vehicles of interest, of a certain color and size, but I can’t tell you it’s the actual vehicle yet,” Burke said last Thursday.

Burke said he encourages parents and children to “err on the side of caution.”

“Things like these do happen,” Burke said. “We know we have people out there that prey on children.”

He said it’s important that students are observant as they’re walking home from school, and they should always walk in a group.

“Keep looking around, know your surroundings,” Burke said. “Be aware.”

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook on Saturday asking any residents within Eagle’s city limits to send in any security camera footage from Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 3-4 p.m. The footage can be sent to daniellem@co.cass.ne.us.

Burke said the sheriff’s department will be on patrol at the elementary school during school hours.

“We’ll do everything we can to keep something like this from happening,” he said.

The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.