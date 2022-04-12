Historic Beetison house destroyed by fire

ASHLAND – Just hours after the fire was extinguished, the flames of suspicion were being lit on social media regarding a fire that destroyed a historic Ashland structure.

At 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, April 12, the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department was called to a working structure fire in the Iron Horse neighborhood. Upon arrival, firefighters found the historic Beetison house fully engulfed in flames.

“It was heavily involved from the basement to the roof,” said Fire Chief Mike Meyer.

The roof timbers were falling in as firefighters mounted a defensive attack, using the aerial truck to spray water onto the blaze. Meyer said they were lucky that a hydrant was located 700 feet away, and they utilized two 2.5-inch hoses to bring water to the structure.

The fire also expanded to a nearby grassy area, Meyer said, threatening a nearby neighborhood.

Meyer said the wind, which was blowing to the northwest, was a factor in spreading the fire in and out of the structure.

“It appeared to be pretty much wind driven so it affected the whole building,” he said.

A total of 18 personnel fought the fire, including two members of the Ashland Rescue Department, which brought a rescue squad to the site. The departments were on scene until 5:06 a.m., Meyer said.

A state fire marshal was on scene to begin an investigation of the fire, Meyer said.

Meyer estimated the building to be a total loss. He said the wood components of the structure were completely gone, and the limestone stones that make up the building’s exterior developed extensive cracks from the heat of the fire. The structure itself was starting to separate, he added.

Multiple posts and comments on social media just hours after the fire indicated many suspect the fire was intentionally set. But the investigation is still ongoing and could take some time to complete, Meyer said.

“It’s too dangerous to go inside right now,” he added.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is asking for anyone who has any information about the fire or security camera footage of the incident to call 888-992-7766. Callers can leave a message if no one answers and may remain anonymous.

Family members have taken to social media to share their anguish over the fire.

“Furious and heartbroken,” said Maria Beetison on Facebook Tuesday morning. “We didn’t own it but the memories Jason Beetison and his family and friends made in this house were so precious to them. To have a glimmer of hope that it would be restored only to have it go up in flames a few weeks later is devastating.”

Just two weeks before the fire, a developer announced at a public meeting that they were interested in the property to create a housing area for buyers in the 55-plus age market. Peter Katt, an attorney from Lincoln and partner in Epcon Communities, indicated they were aware of the building’s history and the community’s attachment to the home.

“I’ve heard it loud and clear. The community loves it, ‘we’ve tried to save it, we’ve tried to do a lot of things over the years.’ And I said, ‘well, we’ve got to address that,’” Katt said at the March 29 meeting, which drew about 100 people to the Ashland Public Library.

The Beetison house is part of a 20-acre parcel property in the third phase of the Iron Horse development and is still owned by The Land Company, formerly known as Boyer Young Land Development.

At the public meeting, representatives from Historic Resources Group and RO Youker, a structural engineering firm, said it would take at least $1 million to restore the home, which was built nearly 150 years ago by Israel Beetison. Other estimates put the number even higher.

Krista Beetison-Sender, a descendent of Israel Beetison, said on Facebook Tuesday morning: “It breaks my heart to see what’s become of it.”

Beetison-Sender thanked the fire department for extinguishing the fire and the Ashland community for its devotion to the home her grandparents lived in.

“And to all the people of the Ashland community who loved the house, thank you for all your support in trying to bring my grandparents’ beautiful old home back to life,” she wrote.

Ashland Mayor Rick Grauerholz said the community is upset by the loss of the historic structure at a point in time when it was seemingly being brought back to life.

“It’s sad to lose that when there was some interest from some people to get it restored,” he said Tuesday morning.

Although the fire had not officially been ruled suspicious as of Tuesday morning, Grauerholz and City Council Member Bruce Wischmann are ready to donate money to a reward fund if necessary, according to Grauerholz.

Israel Beetison hired the Dalton brothers, local masons, to build the limestone house in 1874 on a site near the Oxbow Trail. Teams and scrapers uncovered the limestone at quarries in South Bend and Louisville. The hand-chiseled limestone exterior had 18-inch thick walls. The two-story Italianate design included arched windows, bracketed eaves, decorative corner stonework and low-pitched hip roof, according to the Ashland Historical Society. Israel Beetison had a cupola built at the top of the house to watch for Native American tribes, which would camp on the east side of the home, according to an article written by Dwight Beetison for the 1983 Saunders County Historical Society book.

The Beetison family received the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Family Award in 1974 for 100 years of agriculture on the property. The home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1977. The home has been vacant since the property was sold to Boyer Young in 1999.

Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of The Ashland Gazette. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@ashland-gazette.com.