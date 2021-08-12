 Skip to main content
Area youth excel at Lancaster County Super Fair
featured

LINCOLN – The 2021 Lancaster County Super Fair was held July 29 to Aug. 7 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds. Over 530 4-H/FFA exhibitors showcased over 4,100 exhibits (including static exhibits, Clover Kids, animals and contest entries). 

The Super Fair provides 4-H youth an opportunity to showcase their completed 4-H projects. This year marked the 150th year celebration of the Lancaster County Fair (postponed from 2020), and many 4-Hers created special 150th anniversary theme exhibits.

TOP STATIC EXHIBITS

General Areas

Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Poster

Food and Nutrition

Clara Johnson of Walton, Quick Bread and Tessa Cockerill of Waverly, Cake or Pie

Photography

Khloe Cuttlers of Raymond, 150th Anniversary

Horticulture

Katie Fisher of Ceresco, Vegetable

Conservation, Wildlife, Forestry

Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Conservation and Wildlife

TOP CONTEST EXHIBITS

Fashion Show

Clara Johnson of Walton, Top 5 Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Shopping in Style; Lauren Johnson of Walton, Make One/Buy One Level 1 and Lauren Johnson of Walton, Apron

Fashion Show Champion.jpg

Clara Johnson, Fashion Show Top 5 Champion

 

TOP ANIMAL EXHIBITS

Elite Showmanship

Clara Johnson of Walton, first place; Aleyna Cuttlers of Raymond, third place and Ellie Volk, Lincoln, fourth place

Livestock Judging

Noah Jelinek of Waverly Livestock Judging Senior Reserve Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Livestock Judging Intermediate Champion and Micah Mueller of Lincoln Livestock Judging Junior Reserve Champion

Beef

Josie Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Supreme Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Senior Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Market Heifer Reserve Grand Champion; Luke Johnson of Walton, Market Steer Reserve Grand Champion and Clara Johnson of Walton, Rate of Gain Market Steer Champion

Bucket Calf

Kolter Wellman of Waverly, Second-year Bucket Calf Intermediate Champion

Kolter _Wellman _Bucket Calf 2nd Year Inter Ch.jpg

Kolter Wellman of Waverly, Second-year Bucket Calf Intermediate Champion

 

Sheep

Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Lauren Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Junior Champion; Michael Lockee of Walton, Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion; Michael Lockee of Walton, Lancaster Born and Raised Market Lamb Champion; Grant Johnson of Walton, Lancaster Born and Raised Market Lamb Reserve Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Rate of Gain Champion; Grant Johnson of Walton, Rate of Gain Reserve Champion and Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Pen of 3 Champion

Swine

Ellie Volk of Lincoln Showmanship Senior Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Lauren Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Junior Champion;, Ellie Volk, of Lincoln; Market Swine Reserve Grand Champion; Toby Becker of Lincoln, Pen of Three Champion and Connor Nielsen, Lincoln Carcass Swine Reserve Champion

Dairy Goat/Cattle

Corianna Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy/Pygmy Goat Showmanship Senior Champion; Ezra Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy/Pygmy Goat Showmanship Junior Champion; Ezra Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy Goat Supreme Champion and Peter LaPlante of Greenwood Dairy Goat Reserve Supreme Champion

 Meat Goat

Aleyna Cuttlers of Raymond, Showmanship Senior Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Junior Champion; Heather Lange of Raymond, Market Goat Overall Grand Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Market Goat Overall Reserve Grand Champion; Heather Lange of Raymond, Breeding Goat Overall Reserve Champion; Heather Lange of Raymond, Lancaster Born and Raised Champion; Khloe Cuttlers of Raymond, Rate of Gain Champion and Lilian Bogle of Ceresco, Rate of Gain Reserve Champion

Cuttlers Meat Goats.jpg

Khloe Cuttlers, Meat Goat Intermediate Showmans Reserve Champion and Aleyna Cuttlers, Meat Goat Senior Showman Grand Champion

 

Poultry

Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Showmanship Senior Champion; Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Judging Contest Senior Champion; Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Quiz Bowl Senior Champion; Sarah Lange of Raymond, Large Fowl Grand Champion and Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Bantam Grand Champion

Top Large Fowl Grand Ch.jpg

Sarah Lange of Raymond, Large Fowl Grand Champion

 

TOP HORSE EXHIBITS

Horse

Lauren Johnson of Walton, English Showmanship Elem Champion; Callahn Robinson of Waverly, English Baby Green Equitation Champion; Kali Maytum of Raymond, Western Showmanship Senior Champion; Lola Bunz of Walton, Western Showmanship Elem Champion; Lola Bunz of Walton, Western Stock Horses Ages 4 and Up Grand Champion and Allison Renken of Eagle Western Stock Horses Aged Horse Grand Champion. 

Kali_Maytum_Horse Wetern Showmanship Sr Ch.jpg

Kali Maytum of Raymond, Western Showmanship Senior Champion

 

Additional horse awards will be announced at 4-H Horse Awards Night.

