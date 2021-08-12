Area youth excel at Lancaster County Super Fair

LINCOLN – The 2021 Lancaster County Super Fair was held July 29 to Aug. 7 at the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds. Over 530 4-H/FFA exhibitors showcased over 4,100 exhibits (including static exhibits, Clover Kids, animals and contest entries).
The Super Fair provides 4-H youth an opportunity to showcase their completed 4-H projects. This year marked the 150th year celebration of the Lancaster County Fair (postponed from 2020), and many 4-Hers created special 150th anniversary theme exhibits.
TOP STATIC EXHIBITS
General Areas
Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Poster
Food and Nutrition
Clara Johnson of Walton, Quick Bread and Tessa Cockerill of Waverly, Cake or Pie
Photography
Khloe Cuttlers of Raymond, 150th Anniversary
Horticulture
Katie Fisher of Ceresco, Vegetable
Conservation, Wildlife, Forestry
Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Conservation and Wildlife
TOP CONTEST EXHIBITS
Fashion Show
Clara Johnson of Walton, Top 5 Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Shopping in Style; Lauren Johnson of Walton, Make One/Buy One Level 1 and Lauren Johnson of Walton, Apron
TOP ANIMAL EXHIBITS
Elite Showmanship
Clara Johnson of Walton, first place; Aleyna Cuttlers of Raymond, third place and Ellie Volk, Lincoln, fourth place
Livestock Judging
Noah Jelinek of Waverly Livestock Judging Senior Reserve Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Livestock Judging Intermediate Champion and Micah Mueller of Lincoln Livestock Judging Junior Reserve Champion
Beef
Josie Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Supreme Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Senior Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Market Heifer Reserve Grand Champion; Luke Johnson of Walton, Market Steer Reserve Grand Champion and Clara Johnson of Walton, Rate of Gain Market Steer Champion
Bucket Calf
Kolter Wellman of Waverly, Second-year Bucket Calf Intermediate Champion
Sheep
Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Lauren Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Junior Champion; Michael Lockee of Walton, Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion; Michael Lockee of Walton, Lancaster Born and Raised Market Lamb Champion; Grant Johnson of Walton, Lancaster Born and Raised Market Lamb Reserve Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Rate of Gain Champion; Grant Johnson of Walton, Rate of Gain Reserve Champion and Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Pen of 3 Champion
Swine
Ellie Volk of Lincoln Showmanship Senior Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Lauren Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Junior Champion;, Ellie Volk, of Lincoln; Market Swine Reserve Grand Champion; Toby Becker of Lincoln, Pen of Three Champion and Connor Nielsen, Lincoln Carcass Swine Reserve Champion
Dairy Goat/Cattle
Corianna Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy/Pygmy Goat Showmanship Senior Champion; Ezra Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy/Pygmy Goat Showmanship Junior Champion; Ezra Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy Goat Supreme Champion and Peter LaPlante of Greenwood Dairy Goat Reserve Supreme Champion
Meat Goat
Aleyna Cuttlers of Raymond, Showmanship Senior Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Junior Champion; Heather Lange of Raymond, Market Goat Overall Grand Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Market Goat Overall Reserve Grand Champion; Heather Lange of Raymond, Breeding Goat Overall Reserve Champion; Heather Lange of Raymond, Lancaster Born and Raised Champion; Khloe Cuttlers of Raymond, Rate of Gain Champion and Lilian Bogle of Ceresco, Rate of Gain Reserve Champion
Poultry
Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Showmanship Senior Champion; Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Judging Contest Senior Champion; Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Quiz Bowl Senior Champion; Sarah Lange of Raymond, Large Fowl Grand Champion and Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Bantam Grand Champion
TOP HORSE EXHIBITS
Horse
Lauren Johnson of Walton, English Showmanship Elem Champion; Callahn Robinson of Waverly, English Baby Green Equitation Champion; Kali Maytum of Raymond, Western Showmanship Senior Champion; Lola Bunz of Walton, Western Showmanship Elem Champion; Lola Bunz of Walton, Western Stock Horses Ages 4 and Up Grand Champion and Allison Renken of Eagle Western Stock Horses Aged Horse Grand Champion.
Additional horse awards will be announced at 4-H Horse Awards Night.