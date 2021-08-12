Area youth excel at Lancaster County Super Fair

Sheep

Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Lauren Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Junior Champion; Michael Lockee of Walton, Market Lamb Reserve Grand Champion; Michael Lockee of Walton, Lancaster Born and Raised Market Lamb Champion; Grant Johnson of Walton, Lancaster Born and Raised Market Lamb Reserve Champion; Josie Johnson of Walton, Rate of Gain Champion; Grant Johnson of Walton, Rate of Gain Reserve Champion and Noah Jelinek of Waverly, Pen of 3 Champion

Swine

Ellie Volk of Lincoln Showmanship Senior Champion; Clara Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Intermediate Champion; Lauren Johnson of Walton, Showmanship Junior Champion;, Ellie Volk, of Lincoln; Market Swine Reserve Grand Champion; Toby Becker of Lincoln, Pen of Three Champion and Connor Nielsen, Lincoln Carcass Swine Reserve Champion

Dairy Goat/Cattle

Corianna Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy/Pygmy Goat Showmanship Senior Champion; Ezra Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy/Pygmy Goat Showmanship Junior Champion; Ezra Kubicek of Ceresco, Dairy Goat Supreme Champion and Peter LaPlante of Greenwood Dairy Goat Reserve Supreme Champion

Meat Goat