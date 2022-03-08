Area Cheer and Dance Team excel at State

GRAND ISLAND- The 2022 Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Competition were recently held at the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island on Feb. 17-19. The Cheer and Dance squads of Cedar Bluffs, Bishop Neumann, Raymond Central, and Wahoo all competed at the event and brought home awards in different categories of the competition.

The lone State Champion out of the schools was Cedar Bluffs with their traditional performance in the Class C-2/D division.

The Wildcats had a base score of 63.50, but after a two point deduction, they scored a 61.50. That was 6.5 points in front of runner-up Gordon Rushville who was awarded a score of 55.

In the game day performance for Class D, Cedar Bluffs finished middle of the pack in a tie for eighth place with Creek Valley with a score of 58.50 and had no deductions.

“It was a spectacular feeling to bring home such an accomplishment,” Cedar Bluff Head Coach Sam Kloke said. “As Traditional performance has fewer teams to compete against, being put up against both class D and C-2 makes the challenge even greater! With longer practices as well as several morning/ homeroom practices, we charged head on into our performance with our school watching on from back home! With last year being a disappointment, I’m pleased to see my team’s hard work be rewarded this year. Stunts and tumbling couldn’t be possible without complete trust in your team, and our team represents that no questions asked.”

Wahoo also had a great three days of performance by piling up three second-place finishes in Class C-1 Pom and Class C-1 Jazz on the dance side and Class C-1 Non-Tumbling on the cheer side.

In their pom routine, the Warriors finished with a score of 86.98 and an 85.95 for their jazz routine. What was more impressive is the fact that Wahoo received no deductions in either of those performances and defeated squads with double the number of members that are on their team.

“They put the work in all season, but we know there’s some tough competition in our division,” Wahoo Dance Head Coach Megan Reisen said. “Not only do we have to fight for our score against other teams, but with such a small team they have to work hard to project, to execute perfectly, and to leave the same impact with such a small team that teams more than double or triple our size do. C1 Pom was the largest division of the entire competition with 22 teams, and to know that their dedication and commitment paid off is just fantastic.”

On the cheer side, the Warriors scored an 84.50 for their non-tumbling routine with no deductions. Auburn ended up winning the event with an 87.75.

“It was so rewarding to bring home State Runner-Up this year,” Wahoo Cheer Coach Alexandra Munch said. “This team worked so hard and dedicated lots of early mornings to this routine. This was the first State Cheerleading trophy brought home to Wahoo, so that was also a fun experience. I'm so proud of all the girls for their hard work and commitment to the team this year.”

For Bishop Neumann, they had one second-place finish that came in Class C-1 Cheer competition with their traditional performance. The Cavaliers earned the highest base score with an 89, but 10 points worth of deductions dropped them into second with a 79.

The dance team for Bishop Neumann also put together some great performances by getting third in the jazz competition with an 77.98 and fifth place in pom with a 78.63. In both performances, the Cavaliers earned no deductions.

"I was so proud of our dance team and their state performances,” Neumann Dance Head Coach Katie Sladky said. “These girls are all-stars - all of them involved in multiple sports or activities - but their grit and determination and dedication to the team is what sets them apart and enabled them to be successful. Most of them do not have much formal dance training or background, which is a testament to their work ethic and makes our third-place finish in C-1 Jazz even sweeter."

In Class C-1 Tumbling, Raymond Central was able to capture a runner-up finish by posting a fantastic score of 77. They earned no deductions for their performance and were five points behind the champions from Grand Island Central Catholic.

On top of their success in tumbling, they also got fourth in Class C-1 Game Day with an 88 and 15th in Class C-1 Pom with a 71.55. Neither of these performances received any deductions as well.

“It's incredible as a coach to see how far our program has come along these past four years,” Raymond Central Head Coach Shay Deidel said. “It makes the 6 am practices worth it. As a coach, you want nothing but your athletes' hard work to pay off and they did just that this year. This season our saying was "#getthatbanner" meaning to bring home a championship or runner-up championship from state cheer and they did just that. They had a goal and they achieved it! The girls not only "Got That Banner" but it is the first cheer banner to be hung in our gym. The goal next year is already to bring home a state championship and with the continuous improvement we see yearly in our program, I have full faith in our athletes they will do just that.”