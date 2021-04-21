Ancient earth lodge found at planned dam site 

The depression was originally discovered back in the 1930s by Nebraska Historical Society Archaeologist Waldo Wedel along with a similar depression and several artifacts spread throughout the area. Wedel suspected that both depressions were ancient earth lodge structures.

Baier said the NRCS was doing an archaeological cultural resources review for the watershed plan, but didn’t find anything in this particular cornfield and wooden area. She said it was assumed that the depressions were either not within the area they were surveying or could have been destroyed.

Baier sent out letters to the state to find any ancestral ties in the area where site 83 is located and soon received maps and started looking into it more. After analyzing the maps, she started to think the likelihood of a depression at the site was high.

“I pulled up all these old maps are like LiDAR imagery of the area and there’s a thing that looks like it’s a depression and I wonder if that’s the site,” Baier said.

Sure enough, they went out to the site and talked with the landowner only to learn that he had found a stone axe and an arrowhead over the years, and pottery from when he had gone digging with a buddy as a teenager.