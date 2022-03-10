30 year later: Win streak never defined greatest era of Wahoo basketball

WAHOO – When it came to winning basketball games, the Wahoo boys basketball teams of the late 1980s and early 1990s did it about as good as anybody has ever done it. In fact, the 114 games they won between Feb. 5, 1988 and March 12, 1992, is the longest streak in Nebraska high school sports history and the third longest nationally.

When you think about how long that streak is and how a group of high school athletes never buckled under immense pressure, you have to look at the dynamics of the program. It started with Mick Anderson who was the head coach for the Warriors.

He took the job at Wahoo in 1976 with hopes of building a dynasty. It was a program that hadn’t been to the State Tournament since 1948 and had a long way to go. Through hard work and help from others, the program steadily grew into something great.

“We had good athletes, great assistant coaches, and we had the community support with the WaHoops Youth Program,” Anderson said. “I think things kind of mushroomed from there. Once you started winning and knew what it took to get to Lincoln, I wouldn’t say it was easy, but at least you knew the road to get to Lincoln.”

Wahoo’s first crack at the state tournament in 39 years came in 1987. The Warriors were able to knock off Ravenna in the first round but then lost to the eventual state champion in Archbishop Bergan.

Despite losing, Anderson said he saw a lot of growth from there on out. The athletes became more determined to win and basketball became something to them that wasn’t just played for a few months as a winter sport.

“We started to get involved in summer leagues and summer camps,” Anderson said. “Our kids started to pay the price in terms of the offseason was concerned and that was half of the battle right there. Not just playing during the basketball season, but year round. Our kids got better and they accepted the challenge.”

That hard work they put in was needed during the early days of the win streak where they fought tooth and nail with Lincoln Pius X for their first two titles. In the end, it paid it off and what once was a Cinderella team was getting the bullseye drawn right on their backs.

“We did have some close games with Pius early on, but we got through them,” Anderson said. “Especially in that 1989 game where we came from way behind. I think we just built on that.”

Build on that Wahoo did, as the Warriors continued to dominate from there. During the streak, Wahoo was winning games by an average of 36 points.

The Warriors broke the state winning streak record on Feb. 1, 1991, against Ashland-Greenwood. In that game, Wahoo dominated 103-71.

Like many of Wahoo’s games, they made it look easy on the court. A big reason for that is they had a team year in and year out where anybody could step on the court and hurt you with their skills.

“Having been there and done that you got to have more than just All-Staters,” Anderson said. “You have to have players from top to bottom and that’s one thing we had.”

Another key to the Warriors’ success during this time is they never talked about the streak amongst themselves. It wasn’t about the streak more so getting back to Lincoln and defending the state championship they won in the previous season.

“One thing about the win streak is we never ever mentioned the win streak,” Anderson said. “That was not utmost in our minds. As we started to get to Lincoln and win state championships our goal was to get back there and continue to defend our title.”

As much as they didn’t want to think about the streak, it was put in the forefront of everybody’s mind when they took on Ogallala in the semifinals at state in 1992. The Indians pulled out the perfect game plan and knocked off the Warriors 84-68.

Despite ending the streak on that night, Anderson said he was proud of how the team responded to that defeat – and that was in typical Wahoo fashion by winning more state championships. Two more to be exact, that came in 1993 and 1994.

“It was fun a time,” Anderson said. “When we got beat in 1992, it wasn’t the end of the world and my house didn’t burn down or anything. We got by it and we got on to the next couple years and won two more.”

Looking back 30 years ago on the win streak, what’s more impressive than the wins itself is how Wahoo has stayed relevant as a program for so many years. For Anderson, who started the rebuild process so many years ago, it’s satisfying to see Wahoo excelling still today as they enter the 2022 State Tournament as a No. 1 seed in Class C-1.

“My goal when I came to Wahoo was to build a program that was competitive year in and year out,” Anderson said. “I think we got the job done and I take a lot of satisfaction in that since I retired and have been out of basketball the program is doing extremely well. I support them and I am just happy the basketball capital of Nebraska is still alive and well.”