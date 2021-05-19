18 Cavaliers qualify for state meet

“Beating Bergan for the district title was an accomplishment as they have been rated in Class C all year. I am super proud of this team and we look forward to Burke,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Tim Rezac.

Senior Spencer Wiese qualified in four events while leading the Cavaliers to the district championship.

Wiese scored 10 points in the long jump after earning the district championship with a mark of 20-8.

Wiese also turned in a career-performance in the 400-meter dash in Louisville. He ran past the rest of the field with a time of 51.01 in the event.

Wiese also ran the third leg on the Cavaliers sprint relay team which ended up second at the district meet with a time of 44.4. Senior Will Kavan, sophomore Ezra Vedral and junior Kamdyn Swartz will also run on the team in Omaha.

A few minutes later, Wiese teamed with seniors Seth Fairbanks and Kolten Cada and sophomore Luke Meis to finish first in the mile relay with a time of 3:28.

Cada, Fairbanks, Meis and senior Andrew Wyllie got the day off to a great start on the track for the Cavaliers with a first place district performance in the 3200-meter relay (8:27).