18 Cavaliers qualify for state meet

LOUISVILLE – The Bishop Neumann boys and girls teams each won district championships at the Class C-2 District Track and Field Championships held on a great day for competition at Louisville High School on May 13.
The girls team scored 134 points at the district meet and outscored second-place finisher North Bend Central by just seven points.
Ten Cavaliers qualified for the state meet in Omaha on May 22-23.
Junior Kali Jurgensmeier and sophomore Cassie Coufal will both compete in four events in Omaha.
Jurgensmeier won the high jump in Louisville after clearing 5-2. She added a silver-medal in the triple jump after jumping 34-11.5.
On the track Jurgensmeier added qualifications in the 400-meter dash and 300-meter hurdles.
She won the quarter mile in Louisville after completing her lap in 61.28 (season best). She also added 10 points in the 300-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line ahead of the rest of the field with a time of 47.13.
Coufal will be competing in Omaha for the first time after qualifying in four different events.
Coufal finished second in both the 800 and 1600-meter events in Louisville.
Coufal posted a career-best time in the 800-meter run after completing two laps in a blistering 2:22.84. Coufal will go into Saturday as one of the favorites to win the gold medal in the event.
She is also favored to finish in the medals in the mile after qualifying for the state meet with a time of 5:34 in Louisville.
Coufal will also compete on the Cavaliers mile and two-mile relay teams.
Coufal will team with senior Alaina Furasek, sophomore Kinslee Bosak and freshman Caitlin McGuigan on the two-mile relay team after the quartet posted their best time of the season while finishing second at the district meet (10:16).
The same four athletes capped the day on the track with a runner-up finish in the mile relay, qualifying for state meet with a time of 4:23.
Not to be left out, the Cavaliers sprint relay team, made up of freshmen Ela Lanik and Lizzie Lilly and juniors Mary Chvatal and Teresa Quinn qualified for the state meet as an additional qualifier after teaming up to finish with a season-best time of 52.13 in Louisville.
Bosak will also compete in the 300-meter hurdles after crossing the finish line in third place in the 300-meter hurdle event (49.0).
Sophomore Kaysha Swartz will compete in Omaha for the first time after winning the shot put (35-11) and finishing second in the discus with a mark of 108-2.
The boys team scored 133 team points in Louisville and finished 30 points ahead of Archbishop Bergan.
“Beating Bergan for the district title was an accomplishment as they have been rated in Class C all year. I am super proud of this team and we look forward to Burke,” said Bishop Neumann Coach Tim Rezac.
Senior Spencer Wiese qualified in four events while leading the Cavaliers to the district championship.
Wiese scored 10 points in the long jump after earning the district championship with a mark of 20-8.
Wiese also turned in a career-performance in the 400-meter dash in Louisville. He ran past the rest of the field with a time of 51.01 in the event.
Wiese also ran the third leg on the Cavaliers sprint relay team which ended up second at the district meet with a time of 44.4. Senior Will Kavan, sophomore Ezra Vedral and junior Kamdyn Swartz will also run on the team in Omaha.
A few minutes later, Wiese teamed with seniors Seth Fairbanks and Kolten Cada and sophomore Luke Meis to finish first in the mile relay with a time of 3:28.
Cada, Fairbanks, Meis and senior Andrew Wyllie got the day off to a great start on the track for the Cavaliers with a first place district performance in the 3200-meter relay (8:27).
Cada will also compete in the 400-meter dash alongside Wiese after getting in as an additional qualifier with a time of 52.64.
Fairbanks and Meis give the Cavaliers a pair of qualifiers in the 800-meter run. Fairbanks finished runner-up at the district meet with a time of 2:03.39 and Meis got in as an additional qualifier after completing two laps in 2:04.98.
Wyllie also qualified in the 1600-meter run after finishing second in the event at the district meet with a career-best time of 4:53.
Swartz will also enter this weekend’s state meet as one of the favorites in the 110 and 300-meter hurdle events.
He won the 110’s in Louisville with a time of 15.54 and finished second in the 300’s after breaking the tape in 42.31.