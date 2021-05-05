Shepard breaks record at NCC meet

SYRACUSE – Ashland-Greenwood junior hurdler broke the school record in the 110-meter hurdles at the Capitol Conference Track and Field meet in Syracuse on a hot and windy afternoon.
Shepard blazed to a finish of 14.79 in the event breaking a 30-year record established by Matt Leatherwood in 1978.
“Evan had been so close to going sub 15 several times now. Obviously setting it on a bigger stage such as the conference meet is an ideal place to do it,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.
Shepard also finished second in the high jump (5-10) and third in the 300-meter hurdles while posting his best time of the season (42.88).
He also teamed with Lleyton West, Jarrod Nafzinger and Grant Buller to win the 400-meter relay with a time of 45.92.
Buller added a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash on Saturday while posting a career-best time of 23.05.
He also finished third in the long jump after finishing with a mark of 19-1.
“Grant absolutely had an outstanding anchor leg of the 4x100 relay. He was in third when he got the baton and overcame it to win gold,” said Thimm.
In addition to running on the sprint relay team Nafzinger also added a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash after completing a lap in 53.17. He also added a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:10.73).
Burke finished third in the 110-meter hurdle event after crossing the finish line with a time of 16.72 and ended up sixth in the 300s with a time of 45.60.
The girls team ended up fifth at the meet with 52 team points.
Senior Jaiden Tweton had a good day on the track for the Jays. She won the 800 with a time of 2:27.05 and added a fourth-place finish in the 400 (65.50).
She also ran on the 400-meter and 3200-meter medal winning relay teams.
Tweton teamed with Jaylyn Horton, Presley Harms and Jadah Laughlin to finished third in the sprint relay with an area best time of 52.38.
Harms added medals in the 100-meter dash (third, 13.25) and 200-meter dash (fourth, 27.53).
Senior Darby Walsh added a fourth-place medal in the 3200-meter run (12:42).
Freshman Lauren Gerdes scored six points after finishing third in the high jump (5-0).