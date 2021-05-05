Shepard breaks record at NCC meet

SYRACUSE – Ashland-Greenwood junior hurdler broke the school record in the 110-meter hurdles at the Capitol Conference Track and Field meet in Syracuse on a hot and windy afternoon.

Shepard blazed to a finish of 14.79 in the event breaking a 30-year record established by Matt Leatherwood in 1978.

“Evan had been so close to going sub 15 several times now. Obviously setting it on a bigger stage such as the conference meet is an ideal place to do it,” said Ashland-Greenwood Coach Brian Thimm.

Shepard also finished second in the high jump (5-10) and third in the 300-meter hurdles while posting his best time of the season (42.88).

He also teamed with Lleyton West, Jarrod Nafzinger and Grant Buller to win the 400-meter relay with a time of 45.92.

Buller added a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash on Saturday while posting a career-best time of 23.05.

He also finished third in the long jump after finishing with a mark of 19-1.

“Grant absolutely had an outstanding anchor leg of the 4x100 relay. He was in third when he got the baton and overcame it to win gold,” said Thimm.